Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Shares First Look Ahead of Netflix Geeked Week

✖

It is just about time for Netflix to launch its biggest event of the year, and as it turns out, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting in on the action. After announcing its own anime series a while back, Netflix and the team at Studio Trigger are ready to show off the project at last. And to start, a few stills from the much-awaited series have been released to hype up netizens.

The look came courtesy of Netflix today as the streaming service shared a promo for its Geeked Week festivities. It was there the reel shone a spotlight on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and its colorful aesthetic suits Studio Trigger just fine.

We're coming to Netflix Geeked Week! Tell your chooms and jack in on June 8th!



More updates hittin' the Net soon: https://t.co/weu4HA6Zzk#Edgerunners https://t.co/PJInH6KFyT — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) May 16, 2022

As you can see above, the stills don't give away much, but we get a clear feel for what's to come. One still shows a motorbike riding through a high-tech city while another follows two people looking over the Earth from space. Studio Trigger's cell-shaded animation is on full display in these shots, and they look gorgeous in motion. So as you can imagine, fans are eager to get a full trailer for the anime.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Synopsis Released | Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Series Edgerunners Announced From Trigger and Netflix

Right now, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is expected to debut more goodies at Netflix Geeked Week come June 8th. If you want to know more about the anime adaptation and its impressive crew, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner-a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designers Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series)."

What do you think of this super-short peek? Will you be tuning into Cyberpunk's anime debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.