Netflix Is Losing One of The Most Acclaimed Shonen Series of All Time

2026 is yet another exciting year for anime fans, with several incredible debuts and sequels, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2. However, while most of the seasonal anime stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix finds all kinds of unique films and series for viewers to enjoy. The streaming giant has its own list of series being added to the platform each month, ranging from forgotten classics to new originals. Unfortunately, while Netflix often adds new anime to its library, it also removes a few of them for any number of reasons. Almost every anime on the platform offers something unique, not only in terms of story and setting but also in animation. Unfortunately, although these stories showcase the diversity and artistic range of modern anime, not all of them stay on the platform.

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Spring 2026 is right around the corner as fans await the return of hit shows next year. Netflix has its own range of series coming to the platform in April 2026, but while many series are debuting, viewers will also have to bid farewell to some of the best anime ever. What’s on Netflix confirmed over 100 Netflix Originals are leaving the streaming service, and the list includes some really incredible anime, including Mob Psycho 100, one of the most acclaimed series of all time.

What Is Mob Psycho 100 About?

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

The series is based on award-winning manga by ONE, the same author as One-Punch Man. It follows Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, an eighth-grade student who has decided to keep his destructive psychic abilities hidden from the world. However, things don’t always go the way one wants, especially when he often loses control of his powers. Hoping to keep his powers honed, he seeks out the help of Arataka Reigen, a self-proclaimed exorcist, who wants to make use of Mob’s unique abilities.

As Arataka wishes, Mob continues to fight evil spirits, but the troubles surrounding him never end. Although the first season of the anime will be removed from the platform on May 22nd, 2026, you can still stream it on Crunchyroll.

Why Is Mob Psycho 100 Being Removed From Netflix?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

While there’s rarely ever an official announcement regarding a series or a film being removed, the main reason is often because of the expiration of the licensing deals. Additionally, the platform often wants to cut costs and remove less-popular titles to manage costs, which also helps them maintain the library size. While there’s always a chance that the license can be renewed, there’s no way of knowing if and when an anime will return.

This year, Netflix is removing over a hundred series and films, including anime such as Mob Psycho and even the original series, Sirius the Jaeger. Mob Psycho 100 is incredibly popular and one of the most acclaimed Shonen series of all time, which is why there’s still hope for its return, even though it might take a long while.

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