One of The Best Original Anime Is Leaving Netflix Without Ever Getting a Sequel

With the anime industry growing in massive popularity across the globe, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s already one of the mainstream media forms. While Crunchyroll is the official hub of anime series and films, the streaming giant Netflix finds all kinds of unique films and series for viewers to enjoy. Each original anime offers something unique not only in terms of story and setting but also in animation. Unfortunately, although these original stories showcase the diversity and artistic range of modern anime, they often get overlooked due to poor marketing and not enough hype. 2026 is right around the corner as fans await the return of hit shows next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has its own range of series coming to the platform in 2026, but just as many series will be debuting, viewers will also have to bid farewell to some of the best anime ever. What’s on Netflix confirmed over 100 Netflix Originals are leaving the streaming service, and the list includes some really incredible anime, including Sirius the Jaeger. Produced by P.A. Works, the first season of the anime was released in 2018, and despite offering everything fans could want from a dark fantasy, it was not renewed for a second season since it never got enough attention. The series will leave the platform on April 6th, 2026, so now is a perfect time to check it out.

What Is Sirius the Jaeger About?

Image Courtesy of P.A. Works

The story is set in 1930s Japan, following a young werewolf (Sirius) named Yuliy, who has sworn to hunt down every remaining vampire on Earth. He’s a member of a vampire-hunting group called the Jaegers, and their latest mission brings them to Japan to stop a group of vampires who have been causing chaos in the shadows. The vampires’ true goal is to find the powerful ancient relic known as the “Ark of Sirius,” a gift from God to Yuliy’s clan, said to grant immense power to the one who acquires it.

Yuliy lost everything in his life because of the vampires’ thirst for power, and his vengeance is only beginning. As his hunt continues, he begins to uncover the dark truth about his past and the true nature of the legendary relic. Even though the anime ends on a cliffhanger, with several unanswered questions, it is still worth a watch, considering the incredible build-up and characters introduced so far.

The main reason series end up leaving the platform is that the licensing deals expire. Oftentimes, Netflix just wants to cut costs and remove less-popular titles to manage costs, which also helps them maintain the library size. While there’s always a chance that the license can be renewed, there’s no way of knowing if and when a certain series will return. Unfortunately, the anime is exclusive only to Netflix, meaning there will not be any legal way to stream it until the platform renews the license.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



