Jujutsu Kaisen Has Exciting News For Fans in June 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is one of the most popular anime of the year, as the story continues after the Shibuya Incident Arc. The second season follows the brutal battle between the sorcerers and the villains after Satoru Gojo was sealed inside the Prison Realm. Following the tragic outcome of the incident, the story focuses on Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs to feature the aftermath. The Culling Game begins right after the Perfect Preparation Arc, and it’s currently being adapted in Season 3 of the anime. However, the latest season will be divided into two parts, and the first one will conclude on March 26th, 2026, with its Episode 12. While a second part has been confirmed to continue the Culling Game Arc, further information hasn’t been revealed yet.

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Luckily, MAPPA is commemorating its 15th anniversary this year, and the official X handle confirms a lot of exciting announcements. Established in 2011, the Japanese animation studio eventually climbed the ranks to become one of the biggest in the industry after creating famous shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan (from Season 4), Vinland Saga (from Season 2), and many more acclaimed series. Being the most popular series of the studio, it’s highly unlikely that Jujutsu Kaisen won’t be included in the series of announcements.

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

To commemorate the 15th anniversary, MAPPA launched a new website and a logo. The website confirms that new information, including updates on ongoing projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, will be revealed on the official YouTube channel of the studio.

So far, the entire lineup of announcements hasn’t been unveiled yet, but MAPPA captured the attention of anime fans by mentioning two of its most popular works right now. Additionally, the studio will also hold an exhibition in several cities across Japan. The celebration isn’t over until merchandise based on newly drawn illustrations is also shared. Following its partnership with Netflix, we can even expect a new project as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 2 Will Be Even More Intense

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The second part will feature some of the most intense battles and plot twists of the Culling Game Arc. It’s the longest arc of the series, which sets up the final battle in Shinjuku. So far, the anime has focused on character introductions, rules of the Culling Game, and some of the fights. However, things will take a major turn in Part 2 as the deathly battle royale takes a major turn when some of the most powerful characters take the stage.

As the strongest sorcerer on the battlefield right now, Yuta Okkostu will finally demonstrate the true extent of his abilities against the incarnated sorcerers. While the number of episodes hasn’t been revealed yet, judging by the pacing of Part 1, we can expect another part with 12 episodes.

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