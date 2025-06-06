One-Punch Man Creator’s New Series Finally Comes to the U.S.

ONE has been hard at work with new manga content, and it has been confirmed to be coming to English-speaking fans around the world courtesy of Viz Media. Although the Bug Ego manga has been getting relatively low buzz and popularity, it could be yet another hit from the writer behind the action-packed One-Punch Man and the coming-of-age story Mob Psycho 100, and this English publication will certainly help increase the series’ fans. With One-Punch Man fans eagerly anticipating the release of Season 3, 2025 is turning out to be a great year for ONE and his growing library of iconic properties.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media recently concluded an event where they announced the lineup of new works for Spring 2025, and it was a very good event. Series like Ichi the Witch, Centuria, and more were confirmed to be receiving an English print, Dragon Quest DAI was revealed to continue, and a Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure side story was announced to receive a license. One of the most prominent among them was ONE’s latest manga, written by him and illustrated by Kiyoto Shitara, Bug Ego, and the first volume will be released in Spring 2026. The first announcement of the event was extremely exciting, and the new manga by ONE getting its much-deserved love was a highlight of the event.

Announcement: A new series from ONE, the creator of One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100! Two students find “hacks” that change reality, but it takes only one misstep to cause catastrophic outcomes! Bug Ego, Vol. 1, story by ONE and art by Kiyoto Shitara, releases Spring 2026. pic.twitter.com/hGTWg31xHc — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) June 6, 2025

Bug Ego Finally Gets an English Release

Makoto Hitsujiya transfers to a new high school, where he meets the eccentric Takehiro Kokudou. Kokudou introduces him to “Bugs”—bizarre phenomena triggered by specific sequences of actions, like summoning bird droppings by pressing vending machine buttons or gaining superhuman strength. As the two bond, they exploit these strange rules for both convenience and thrill. But when Hitsujiya uncovers a particularly odd Bug that could alter his future, his growing obsession with these anomalies begins to take a dangerous turn.

Incidentally, this is ONE’s second current serializing manga, with the other being Versus (which won a Kodansha manga award in the shonen category). Bug Ego has a really intriguing plot, and it is possibly his best one yet in that aspect. Kiyoto Shitara’s art is also very powerful and manages to convey the emotional writing of ONE perfectly, and this new duo’s manga has the potential to be a sleeper hit and one of the best manga released in recent years. The manga is getting better and better, and with only 9 chapters out and available on Manga Plus, there’s no better time to ride the wave.