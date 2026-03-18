35 Years Later, Classic Fantasy Series Confirms Anime Revival

2026 is going to be an exciting year for Shojo fans as one of the most beloved classics is finally getting an anime adaptation. When it comes to anime and manga series, the Shonen demographic has dominated the industry for decades. The majority of the most famous series of all time are Shonen, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto. Compared to them, most Shojo series often fall behind in global popularity despite offering some of the most unique stories in the medium. The 1990s decade wasn’t only exceptional for Shonen, but Shojo also thrived during the time and released several incredible series that are appreciated to this day.

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One such series is From Far Away: Kanata Kara by Kyoko Hikawa, which was released in 1991. 35 years since its debut, the series finally confirmed an anime adaptation with a teaser. While the anime will be released this year, the exact release date has yet to be revealed.

From Far Away: Kanata Kara Confirms Anime Announcement

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Rumors about the anime adaptation began circulating in February this year, when several social media accounts, including @MangaMoguraRE, posted about a new web domain being registered under the anime’s name. Whenever information like this pops up, an anime announcement within a few weeks is more or less guaranteed.

The manga is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, so it’s a perfect time for an anime revival. The name of the studio and cast members hasn’t been unveiled yet, but the official website confirms Noriyuki Abe will be serving as the director. Abe is famous for his work in Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and many more acclaimed series. Since the anime is scheduled to be released this year, we can expect more updates in a few weeks or even months.

What Is The Plot of From Far Away: Kanata Kara?

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The story follows an ordinary high school girl, Noriko Tachiki, who has been having the same dream about a beautiful fantasy land over and over. In her dream, she sees flowers with transparent petals, a golden bird flying away, and many other things that make her believe that such a beautiful place can only exist in a different dimension. While returning home from school with her friends one day, she gets caught up in an explosion and completely disappears.

No one could have expected that she would be transported to the same world she often dreamt about. However, the world she dreamed about is actually way more dangerous than it is beautiful. With no way of knowing how to go back to her own world, she struggles to survive in a forest full of dangerous monsters. Her life is saved by a mysterious man named Izark Kia Tarj, who is unable to understand her language.

She decides to follow Izark, knowing she can’t survive in the unknown world all on her own. As the story continues, Noriko learns she is part of an ancient prophecy that ties her to this world. The series began serialization in September 1991 and concluded in January 2003, releasing 14 volumes over the years. You can find links to the physical and digital copies on the official website of Viz Media.

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