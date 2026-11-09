Netflix Locks Down January 2027 Release for New Anime – Watch the Trailer

2027 has been stacking up to be a huge new year for anime, and Netflix is making things even more enticing as they have locked down a January 2027 launch for a cool new anime series coming our way. Although the Fall 2026 anime schedule has been firing off on all cylinders with each of its new releases thus far, fans can’t help but look forward to all of the new releases coming to screens next year. And one of these new hits is coming exclusively to Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keigo Shinzo’s Hirayasumi has been a pretty neat manga to see unfold ever since it made its original debut with Shogakukan’s Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2021, and now it’s finally going to get an official anime adaptation after six years. Coming our way next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, it’s now been announced that the new series will be exclusively streaming with Netflix outside of its release in Japan. You can check it out in action below.

Hirayasumi Anime Confirms January 2027 Release With Netflix

Play video

Hirayasumi will be making its debut sometime next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. The series will be exclusively be streaming its episodes with Netflix outside of Japan, and this newly revealed update has confirmed that Gen Hoshino will be providing the opening theme. No title for it has been revealed as of this time, but TOMOO has been confirmed to provide the ending theme titled “Fumi Zekka.” It’s all steadily coming together too with the reveal of its voice cast and production staff.

Kei Suezawa will be writing and directing the series for Production +h and Shogakukan with Naoyuki Asano providing the character designs, Mika Nishimura serving as art director, and Kaori Sawada composing the music. The extended voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Yuma Uchida as Hiroto Ikuta, Mayu Takahashi as Natsumi Kobayashi, Rikako Aikawa as Hanae Wada, Daisuke Namikawa as Hideki Noguchi, Yoko Hikasa as Yomogi Tachibana, Yume Miyamoto as Akari Yokoyama, Yuichiro Umehara as Ryo Ishikawa, and Yuko Naito as the narrator.

What to Know About Hirayasumi

Image Courtesy of Viz Media

Hirayasumi isn’t the most explosive series you’ll dive into, but that’s also what makes it truly stand out from the rest of the pack. The series introduces Hiroto, a young man on the cusp of turning 30 with no real direction in his life. But he wants it that way as he’s spending all of his time just living day to day and enjoying his free time. Bonding with an older woman, the two of them become such good friends that she leaves her house to him after her passing. When his cousin moves in while she goes to school, Hiroto’s life begins to change in unexpected ways.

It’s a slice of life series where it’s all just about these characters living out their lives in peace and without much drama, and that makes it a compelling read. If the anime can tap into that same energy when it hits next year, it’s going to be a big hit. What are you hoping to see from Hirayasumi‘s anime debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.