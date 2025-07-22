Seinen Anime by Acclaimed Creator Announced by VIZ Media

One of the most wholesome and refreshing manga out there, Hirayasumi, is confirmed to be receiving a highly anticipated anime adaptation after hinting at a major announcement in previous days. Furthermore, it seems that this series is yet another anime that will be co-produced by Viz Media, the number one place for manga in North America, showing the publisher’s commitment to bring more Japanese manga to life, and with this and the recently announced Black Torch anime, fans should look forward to more anime brought to you by the publisher.

As per a press release from Viz Media, the manga written and illustrated by Keigo Shinzo will receive an anime adaptation, and will be a collaboration between Viz and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd. Long-time fans of the series should also look forward to a live-action television series adaptation that was confirmed alongside the anime, and is scheduled to start airing this fall. Further details such as the anime’s release window, key staff and voice actors are still unknown, but the confirmation of the anime is more than enough cause for celebration, and more news of this exciting adaptation will be revealed in due time.

The Best Slice of Life Right Now Is Coming In Anime Format

Animated by Production +h., the studio behind a string of high-profile works, including The Orbital Children and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, the manga is about Hiroto Ikuta, 29, who works freelance at a fishing pond and is well-liked by elderly visitors. Originally from Yamagata, he gave up on his dreams to act after multiple failed auditions. He frequently visited 83-year-old Hanae Wada, a retired school cook living on a pension, and often shared meals with her. After her sudden death from a heart attack, he inherits her home through prearranged documents. He later becomes the guardian of his 18-year-old cousin, Natsumi Kobayashi, who moves in while preparing to apply to art school.

With 1.1 million copies in circulation and an English publication courtesy of Viz Media starting in May 2024, the series is beloved for its stunning artwork that evokes such warmth and joy, and with a realistic depiction of daily life, it makes for an excellent slice of life manga that will no doubt help anyone wind down. It has already amassed multiple awards, such as the Grand Prize in the 27th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize. Hirayasumi’s origin as the product of the creator’s recovery from lymphoma makes it all the more earnest and passionate, and even if the anime is coming soon, manga readers would do well to check out this beautiful and soulful story that will hopefully take over soon.