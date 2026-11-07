5 Upcoming Comedy Anime Set to Make Winter 2027 Hilarious

2027 is just around the corner, and with the new year comes a fresh lineup of anime. Almost every season this year has stood out in its own way, and it seems the next year is set to do the same. However, Winter 2027 is shaping up to be a particularly hilarious season.

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Winter 2027 will feature five especially hilarious anime, four of which are action-comedies, while the remaining one is a slice-of-life romantic comedy with an equally hilarious premise. These are five anime that every fan should keep an eye on this winter for a good laugh.

5) Sakamoto Days Season 2

Amid the wave of action-comedy anime arriving next season, Netflix will bring back Sakamoto Days with its second season. The new season will continue the adventures of the titular character and his partner, Shin, as they venture into the JCC to uncover the identity of the intriguing villain who has brought chaos to Sakamoto’s peaceful life. The first season proved to be a uniquely entertaining shonen anime, blending the comedic premise of assassins with the main characters’ commitment to family in a surprisingly effective way.

What makes this anime stand out even more is its action, which is crafted in a distinctive way that seamlessly incorporates comedy, something not many other series can pull off. The second season aims to surpass the first in animation and other aspects, which is sure to elevate the anime’s action-comedy even further next season.

4) Marriagetoxin Season 2

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

Speaking of assassins with peculiar action sequences, Marriagetoxin also fits the bill, sometimes even more than others, thanks to its blend of romance and action. The series follows the protagonist, Hikaru, on his expedition to find a wife. However, that is easier said than done, as he knows nothing about dating but is an expert at killing using his poison specialties. The series sees him getting help from someone who eventually becomes his marriage advisor, guiding Hikaru through numerous dates as he explores the world of dating.

Hikaru’s interactions with several different women teach the poison master new aspects of romantic life, all while being elevated by awkward and comical situations. Meanwhile, the action is entirely different and becomes gripping whenever needed, fulfilling the series’ action-comedy appeal. Bones Film has also helped the anime look better than many others, making Marriagetoxin Season 2 a hilarious, top-quality action-comedy that fans shouldn’t miss.

3) One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2

Courtesy of J.C. Staff

One-Punch Man is arguably one of the funniest action-comedy anime released in the last decade. Despite the anime’s trajectory potentially making it one of the most disappointing adaptations due to its poor animation quality since Season 2, it remains a hilarious series that fans can enjoy. The second part of One-Punch Man Season 3 will continue the events left unfinished in the previous part, covering the Monster Association arc, with the heroes gathering to take on the monsters as Garou continues to grow more powerful.

The previous part largely kept Saitama out of the action, but the upcoming episodes are set to feature him much more prominently. The teaser trailer already hilariously highlights Saitama and Sonic’s interaction, bringing back the comedy the series is known for through Saitama’s reactions to those around him and his concern over even the smallest things. If J.C. Staff manages to pull this off, especially with the biggest fights yet to come, nothing will stop One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 from emerging as one of 2027’s biggest action-comedy anime.

2) Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3

Courtesy of Aniplex

The last action-comedy series returning in Winter 2027, which also has one of the most unique premises of all time, is Mashle: Magic and Muscles, coming back with its third season. The anime’s premise is unlike any other, blending the One-Punch Man vibe with the magical world of Harry Potter. The series follows an oddity who is deprived of magic but makes up for it with his muscles. The first two seasons featured all the classic shonen elements, including rivalries, bonds, and training, all elevated by Mash Burnedead’s peculiar ability to use his muscles for everything.

The latest season set up the Divine Visionary arc, which, towards the end, saw the villains infiltrating the academy in classic shonen fashion. The third season is set to continue this adventure, forcing Mash to showcase his muscular oddity even more amid the waves of magical challenges, making every fight funnier than ever among the anime of 2027.

1) The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy At All

Image courtesy of CloverWorks

As the title suggests, The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy At All is a yuri, or girls’ love, manga with one of the most hilarious premises ever. Adapted by CloverWorks from the manga of the same name, the anime will feature Aya, a girl with a particular taste in rock music who becomes attracted to the clerk at a CD shop. However, a surprising twist reveals that the clerk is actually a girl, who also happens to be Mitsuki, the classmate sitting next to her at school.

Mitsuki doesn’t tell Aya the truth because she enjoys the latter’s attention and the gossip she shares about the CD shop clerk. Sharing many similarities in their taste in music and other little nuances, The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy At All is shaping up to be a different kind of anime arriving in Winter 2027. It could also be the most hilarious anime of the season, thanks to its intriguing premise, which adds variety and broadens the anime genre landscape.