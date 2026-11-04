3 Returning Anime That Will Make Winter 2027 Unforgettable

2027 is almost here, and these three returning anime in the Winter season will make the new year even more exciting. The upcoming year is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years for anime, especially with so much already planned across the year. Multiple anime movies are scheduled to premiere, alongside several new anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the year will also be exciting for anime returning with new seasons. Winter 2027 is already proving to be the biggest example of this, and in a particularly exciting way. These three anime, in particular, are returning with new seasons that promise an unforgettable blend of action and comedy.

3) Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3

Courtesy of Aniplex

Shonen Jump has had many series receive anime adaptations in recent years, but few have stood out quite like Mashle: Magic and Muscles. The anime first premiered in April 2023, with A-1 Pictures handling the adaptation, and its second season followed the next year. The series quickly proved to be a unique shonen anime, with its magical premise and the intrigue of muscles being involved in a world of magic making it stand out. Its two seasons demonstrated that not every shonen series has to be overly serious to deliver a fun narrative and keep audiences engaged.

The two seasons incorporated all the classic elements of a shonen series, perfectly highlighting what makes the genre so appealing. They featured the development of rivalries, formidable villains, and eventually a classic examination arc that many shonen series incorporate. The next season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will continue the Divine Visionary Exam as villains have infiltrated the competition. The upcoming season promises to be just as fun and intriguing, with Mash continuing to keep up with the magical world through his own unique strength.

2) Sakamoto Days

Courtesy of Netflix

Another quirky shonen anime series returning in Winter 2027 is none other than Sakamoto Days, Netflix’s biggest shonen anime series of 2025. As a heavy action-comedy series revolving around assassins and family, it has built a strong foundation, especially thanks to the intriguing action sequences featuring its titular character. Sakamoto’s ability to adapt to his environment and use virtually anything around him makes for action that arguably no other shonen series can match. The first season laid the groundwork for the next major arc.

The upcoming season will see Shin and Sakamoto infiltrate the JCC, where assassins are trained, to uncover more information about the mysterious villain X, aka Slur, who has become a major obstacle in Sakamoto’s peaceful life. Arguably, the second season of Sakamoto Days could also become the most-watched anime of Winter 2027, especially considering that the manga is nearing its conclusion. Its growing momentum could push more fans to watch the new season as they look for a replacement for the manga.

1) One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2

Courtesy of Viz Media

One-Punch Man Season 3 has been one of the most talked-about anime releases of the past year, introducing the highly anticipated Monster Association arc as Garou takes the spotlight and emerges as one of its strongest fighters. Meanwhile, the growing threat of the monsters has thrown the entire Hero Association into chaos, forcing its members to join forces and launch an expedition to defeat them. The first part of Season 3 established this conflict, but the second part is where the season will have to do the heavy lifting.

The highly anticipated second part of One-Punch Man Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2027, finally bringing the long-teased epic battle between Garou and Saitama to the screen. Fans have had their doubts about the anime adaptation, but the recently released trailer suggests that the upcoming episodes might not be entirely disappointing. One-Punch Man‘s anime adaptation has been a controversial topic since Season 2, but the fact that the series continues to receive new seasons despite the criticism is something fans should be grateful for. If J.C. Staff manages to pull it off, Part 2 of One-Punch Man Season 3 won’t just be one of the most unforgettable anime releases of Winter 2027, but potentially of the entire year.