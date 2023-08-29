Netflix's One Piece Cast Recreates Iconic Manga Cover in New Photo

It is hard to believe, but there are just days left before Netflix's One Piece goes live. Anime fans have waited years at this point to see the Straw Hat crew take over Hollywood, and their time has come. On August 31st, One Piece will debut its live-action TV series, and now the show's stars have united to recreate an iconic piece of cover art.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of Netflix as the brand gathered the show's gang for a pre-strike photo shoot. It was there the gang got dressed in some familiar clothes to bring the cover art of One Piece volume 11 to life. The incredible recreation proves the Straw Hats look spot on in real life, so One Piece fans are eager to see how the stars' performances line up.

In the back, we can see Inaki Godoy as Luffy in a patterned shirt while Mackenyu's Zoro looks stylish in an all-black outfit. Taz Skylar is shown on the right-hand side in a low-cut button-down while Jacob Gibson is posed on the ground as Usopp. Finally, Emily Rudd completes the cast recreation in a two-piece look that channels Nami with ease.

It is easy to see how well Netflix's One Piece was cast by this photo alone. The gang looks like they were plucked from Eiichiro Oda's manga to be frank. Now, fans are waiting to see how the stars handle their respective roles on screen. They will find out shortly as Netflix's One Piece will drop on August 31st. So if you want to know more about One Piece before the big premiere, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

