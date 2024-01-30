Netflix's One Piece: Ian McShane Joined the Show Thanks to His Grandkids

Netflix's One Piece came to shore last year, and the live-action adaptation managed to turn the tides for Hollywood. For decades, the industry struggled to nail the art of live-action anime, but One Piece did the impossible. With a top-notch staff on hand, One Piece brought Eiichiro Oda's iconic tale to life. Now, star Ian McShane is breaking down his intro to One Piece, and we have his youngest grandson to thank for the gig.

The information comes from a recent interview with McShane. It was there the award-winning actor was asked about One Piece, and McShane confessed he was unsure about the project before his grandson laid some serious praise on Luffy's story.

"I tell you, I only knew about [One Piece] because one day I got a call and they said why don't you do this," the actor shared. "I thought about the people I had, and with my youngest grandson... I phoned him, I called him and asked do you know about this show. He went, grandad... I've been watching this show since I was a kid. He said it started off as a manga then anime and now it's here. He said it's great."

Clearly, McShane's family helped push him towards One Piece, and the actor was the perfect pick for the Netflix series. The actor does not appear in person but rather as the narrator. McShane's unmistakable voice is what leads the show forward, and it is the first thing One Piece sounds out in its premiere. You may not think casting a narrator is make or break, but McShane's introduction set the tone of the show. And of course, the actor did his family proud with their work on One Piece.

If you have not checked out Netflix's One Piece yet, the live-action series is now streaming. The show has already been given a season two order, so all eyes are on the future of One Piece. You can also check out the original One Piece anime easily enough. The series is streaming everywhere from Netflix to Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

