One Piece: Luffy Dub VA Reacts to Netflix's Live-Action Series

For years, Colleen Clinkenbeard has been lending her talents to the Grand Line, voicing the role of Monkey D. Luffy for One Piece's English Dub of its wildly popular anime. Clinkenbeard isn't the only iteration that we've seen as of late for the Straw Hat Captain however, as Netflix released its live-action take in 2023. In a recent social media post, the voice of English Luffy has shared her thoughts on Netflix's recent live-action One Piece series.

Clinkenbeard might be best known for taking on the role of the rubber pirate who has skyrocketed in popularity, but she has had quite a few roles in the anime world since first beginning her voice acting career. On top of One Piece, Colleen has major roles in My Hero Academia, Edens Zero, Fruits Basket, Dragon Ball Super, and Attack on Titan. While One Piece is currently exploring its final saga in the anime adaptation, this doesn't mean that Clinkenbeard is set to stop voicing Luffy anytime soon. There will most likely still be years of stories that are weaved by creator Eiichiro Oda that will be adapted to the television series.

One Piece: Luffy's Review of Live-Action

Here were Colleen Clinkenbeard's thoughts on the latest live-action series portraying the Straw Hat Pirates in a brand new way, "Just finished One Piece on Netflix, and I really enjoyed it. It's hard to get all of that content into such a small number of episodes, but they managed it while keeping the heart of the story intact. So fun to watch all of the characters fall in love with Luffy! How could you not?"

For those waiting to return to the live-action Grand Line, Netflix confirmed shortly following the first season's conclusion that a second season was in the works. Creator Eiichiro Oda helped usher in the news by hinting at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, the next addition to the Straw Hat Pirates who just so happens to be a talking reindeer. It might not be likely that we'll see the live-action One Piece return this year, but many Straw Hat fans are counting the days for the big Netflix comeback.

