Netflix's One Piece: Inaki Godoy Really Does Know Luffy Inside and Out

There is a reason why everyone and their mother loves Monkey D. Luffy. Even if you do not like One Piece, it is safe to say you still respect the Straw Hat captain. For some decades now, Luffy has led the shonen industry, and fans have come to know the pirate inside and out. So ahead of his live-action debut, One Piece fans will be happy to hear Inaki Godoy gets the hero.

The update comes from GamesRadar as the site spoke with Godoy at a One Piece press event before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. It was there the Brazilian actor was asked about Luffy's core character. While talking about what made Luffy to universally beloved, Godoy said Luffy's charm comes from more than one place.

"I think Luffy is a very kind person. And he also encourages people to follow their dreams. He doesn't want to change anyone. He just wants to enjoy life, and he will respect whatever you want to do as long as it doesn't get in the way of anybody's freedom. He encourages freedom, he's a free person himself. I think that attracts people because we all freedom, right? We all need that. And he has a really beautiful smile," Godoy shared.

As you can imagine, Godoy has spent a lot of time getting to know Luffy. The actor is a fan of One Piece itself, and his devotion to Eiichiro Oda's manga ramped up as he was auditioning to play Luffy. As he was cast in the role, Godoy went the extra mile to put himself in Luffy's shoes. From tackling seafaring trips to training in martial arts, Godoy turned Luffy's being into his business. So when the actor's take on Luffy debuts on Netflix, we can only hope his studies shine through.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can find the anime streaming on sites like Hulu and Crunchyroll. Netflix's live-action adaptation is slated to debut at the end of August. So for more info on One Piece, you can read the series' official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."