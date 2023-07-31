One Piece Episode 1071 Promos Are Taking Over Japan

It is hard to fully express how huge One Piece is. The series has been around for decades, and in Japan, Luffy is as well-known as any mascot. Since the pirate hit the seas, Luffy has dominated sales in the manga field, and the One Piece anime is now a phenomenon across the globe. So of course, Japan is going all out with promos for episode 1071 now that it is on the horizon.

As you can see below, a slew of One Piece promos are now taking over areas in Japan. From massive billboards to moving ads, One Piece is everywhere. Some of the biggest transit stations in Tokyo are littered with Luffy right now, so if you are needing to catch a train this week, you better be wary of spoilers.

And yes, there are plenty of them! Spoilers abound in this One Piece trailer! One of them goes so far as to count down Luffy's various gears in preparation for episode 1071. From first to fourth, all of them make an appearance in these promos, and another will be debuting soon. This week, One Piece teased the arrival of Gear 5 Luffy after a long wait, and episode 1071 will bring out its arrival in full.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, well – we suggest you stay off the Internet this weekend. One Piece episode 1071 will be filled with spoilers from top to bottom. As manga readers learned months ago, Luffy ends the Wano Country saga with the arrival of Gear 5. After being defeated in battle by Kaido once more, Luffy's Devil Fruit shows its true nature, and all of its secrets come to light thereafter. This revelation will come to light this weekend with One Piece episode 1071. So for those needing to catch up on the anime, you better start binging episodes ASAP.

Want to know more about One Piece? No worries! You can read all about the hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest One Piece takeover? Are you excited for episode 1071 to go live?