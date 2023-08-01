Netflix's One Piece: Taz Skylar Addresses Sanji's Girl Crazy Behavior

Later this month, Netflix will be re-telling the story of the Straw Hat Pirates via the live-action One Piece series. Set to adapt the story of the East Blue Saga, the arc that saw Luffy assembling the first members of his crew, actor Taz Skylar will be portraying the Straw Hat chef, Sanji. In a new interview, Skylar went into detail when it came to Sanji's love of the opposite sex which has been a major part of the character in the shonen series.

To start, in chatting with Games Radar, Skylar talked about the "translations" necessary in creating this new iteration of One Piece's Straw Hat Pirates, "I think we had a lot of conversations about how everything's a translation. Like, I had a lot of images of Sanji on my wall that were from the anime. And everything is a translation, because it can't be frame-by-frame. But I can interpret everything that he does, everything that I see that he does, and put it into what I deem to be a translation into live action, because essentially, it's a different language. It's no longer 2D, it's 3D, so like innately there is a translation there."

Sanji: Still a Woman Chaser?

Skylar, who has been training his body, and his culinary skills, to get into the role of Sanji, then took the opportunity to talk about his character's love of women and how that translates in the new live-action series, "And it was the same with the way that he reacts or the way that he interacts with women, there was a translation to be had. And I think at the root of it, the root of any reaction is why you're reacting like that. And I think for me, it came down to caring. As in, the background that he has with women in terms of the relationship he had with his mother, the relationship he had with his sister, the way that they interacted with him as opposed to the way that his brothers and his father used to interact with him. That to me, speaks volumes about why he may have a certain relationship with women in general and how we may react to it. In the sense that I don't have to question at all why he cares so much about women. And that's what I was hanging on to throughout it."

The actor set to play Sanji then expanded on his thoughts, "So as opposed to trying to really meter whether it comes off as creepy or whether it comes off as flirty, I would just imbue it with, "I really care about this person." And hopefully what came out was a good translation. I won't judge the result; I'll just tell you about the process."

