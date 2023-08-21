Netflix's One Piece Releases New Official Trailer

Netflix's One Piece is on the horizon, and it will be on land before you know it. After decades on the scene, Eiichiro Oda's hit manga is finally moving in to the world of live-action film. Netflix promises to impress when its big adaptation goes live this month, and now, a new trailer for One Piece is live!

As you can see below, the trailer is somewhat of a mash up. We can see brand-new footage from the show itself as we see everyone from Luffy to Alvida and Nami here. Of course, the Straw Hat crew comes into focus the most often. After all, there is nothing more important in One Piece than family, and Netflix's new promo put its nakama on display.

Welcome to the amazing world of ONE PIECE. 🌊 🏴‍☠️ Adventure is on the horizon! Experience Eiichiro Oda’s legendary masterpiece like never before August 31st, only on @Netflix. #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/lzD7QlOfxX — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 21, 2023

The promo's new footage is intermingled with behind-the-scenes clips from Netflix. It shows the cast of One Piece in character speaking about their roles. Everyone from Inaki Godoy to Taz Skylar and Emily Rudd are shown. It is easy to see just how enamored the gang is with this project, and so far, the anime fandom is feeling good about the adaptation.

Of course, the fandom will get to see One Piece launch on Netflix this August. The live-action adaptation is slated to debut on August 31st, so there are less than two weeks to go before Oda's vision enters a new era. If you want to catch up on the One Piece anime in the meantime, you can find the show streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll and Netflix. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest look at Netflix's One Piece? Are you excited to see Luffy tackle this new era? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!