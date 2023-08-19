Netflix's One Piece Main Theme Song Released

One Piece will be making its highly anticipated live-action series debut with Netflix later this month, and now One Piece has revealed its main theme song ahead of the new series' premiere around the world. It's been an explosive time to be a One Piece fan as the franchise has been hitting some huge milestones. Not only is the English dub now available with 1000 episodes, but Gear 5 Luffy made his debut in the anime's latest episodes, and a brand new live-action take on One Piece will be getting its own premiere in just a couple more weeks!

One Piece will be introducing fans to a whole new take on Eiichiro Oda's manga and anime franchise, and that means a new take on many of the series' famous elements. As the series gets closer to its premiere around the world on Netflix, One Piece has shared its main theme song titled "Wealth Fame Power." To get an idea of how this new theme will sound and imagine how it works into the new series, you can check out the theme song for the live-action One Piece series below:

How to Watch One Piece Live-Action Series

The One Piece live-action series will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on August 31st. Running for eight episodes that will be around one hour each, this new One Piece series will be tackling the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga that saw Monkey D. Luffy gathering the first members of the Straw Hat crew. Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with original One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project.

The main cast of Straw Hats are led by the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

What dod you think of the main theme song for Netflix's One Piece series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!