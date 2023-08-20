Netflix's One Piece Wants to "Rewrite The History" of Live-Action Adaptations

One Piece has been steadily getting closer to its live-action series adaptation debut with Netflix, and the streaming service sent a new message to One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda about their goal to "rewrite the hitory" of live-action adaptations. Fans are definitely anxious to see how the new live-action One Piece series works out as not only is it one of the most popular manga and anime franchises of all time already, there has been an admittedly rough past of live-action adaptations that miss the mark and end up with a poor experience that fans were hoping to avoid.

It's the same anxiety that One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda has been very open about as he's gone on record multiple times with fans through the seven years of development on the series about his expectations for the final project. With One Piece hitting Netflix very soon, Netflix has shared a special statement with Oda about their own hopes for this new live-action project and their desire to "rewrite the history" of the way live-action adaptations are received.

To Eiichiro Oda:

- A 1:1 re-enactment is impossible.

- Live-action adaptation isn't about replication. It's expression.

- We're not at all satisfied yet, either.

- We want to rewrite the history of live-action adaptations.

What Netflix Says About One Piece Live-Action Series

In a series of statements to One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda, Netflix laid out their goals for the new series by first setting expectations that "[a] 1:1 re-enactment is impossible" and that a live-action adaptation "isn't about replication" but rather "expression." Noting that they aren't satisfied with what they have either as they have the big goal of wanting to "rewrite the history of live-action adaptations." In the end, they hope to "not betray the fans" with the new series and have it "be loved by those who don't yet know" One Piece.

At least we'll see how it works out soon enough as One Piece will be coming to Netflix on August 31st. Confirmed to run for eight episodes with its debut season as it adapts the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga, the live-action Netflix series stars the core Straw Hat crew of of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

