One Piece Cosplay Gets Ridiculous With Gear 5 Luffy

One Piece has sparked a new era of the anime with the introduction of Gear 5 Luffy, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Luffy's ridiculously powered new transformation making its debut in the anime! One Piece has finally reached the true climax of the Wano Country arc in the anime's latest episodes as following a seemingly final defeat, Luffy has come back to life stronger than ever before. He's unlocked a new power hidden within his Gum-Gum Fruit, and as a result is now fighting Kaido with as many ridiculous new abilities as he can imagine.

One Piece's anime has now kicked off the truly final fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido in the newest episodes as it nears the end of the Wano Country arc, and fans are starting to see all of the wild new abilities at Luffy's disposal as a result. It's also led to the most unique way that Luffy's ever looked in the series with a full transformation of his rubbery body, and now it's been brought to life with some perfect cosplay from artist @kappy_w on Instagram. Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece

Now is the best time to jump into the anime too as One Piece is only getting started with the climax of the Wano Country arc. While Gear 5 Luffy is definitely the biggest attraction for now, once his fight with Kaido ends it will then lead to the start of the Final Saga from Eiichiro Oda's original series in the anime. There's no better time than ever to jump into it all.

How are you liking Gear 5 Luffy's debut in the One Piece anime so far? What are you hoping to see next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!