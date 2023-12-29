Nimona: Full Screenplay Released Online

Nimona finally made its debut on Netflix earlier this year, culminating a years-long development process and a lot of anticipation from fans. The film, which is based on N.D. Stevenson's beloved graphic novel of the same name, made its way to the streaming service after being cancelled at Blue Sky, and its finished product definitely resonated with audiences. Now, the accessibility of Nimona's story has reached a new peak, as the entire script for the film has been released online.

The Nimona script, which was adapted by Big Hero 6's Robert L. Baird and Spies in Disguise's Lloyd Taylor, has been released online as part of Deadline's Read the Screenplay initiative.

What Is Nimona About?

In Nimona, when Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc. Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film also stars Eugene Lee Yang as Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade.

"I don't think it could be happening at a better time," Stevenson told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "It truly is this story that has just gained meaning since the comic. And it does... A lot of things have fallen into place for me, clearly. But it's also a time in the world where it's just like we really need, I think that it asks people to have love and empathy, even if they don't fully understand. And I think that that's really, really needed right now in the world. Not only for people who identify in that way who are seeing themselves, but also for people who love someone who is trans or queer in some way and in some movie that just asks you to see people and listen. And I think we really need that right now."

Why Was Nimona Cancelled?

The film adaptation of Nimona was originally created and developed by Blue Sky, which was officially shuttered by Disney in 2021, leading Disney to ultimately cancel the film. The film was reportedly 75% finished, but still required another ten months of production.

"This has been honestly the best project we've ever been a part of," Bruno told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "We've worked on a lot of animated films, but this one is not just fun, it's not just exciting, it's saying something and saying something important. And for us, the message is really just get to know people. We live in a world that judges people and holds some people down, and there's a lot of misunderstood people out there who could really benefit from just people getting to know them."

"I really think the journey of the movie is the journey of the story. In a weird way, it refused to die," Quane added. "There was people who see the truth in it, see the beauty in it, and just helped us keep picking up and fighting for it. And we're so excited that it's finally here."

Will you be reading Nimona's screenplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!