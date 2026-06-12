Netflix’s Biggest Action-Comedy Anime of 2025 Unveils a New Sneak Peek Ahead of Season 2

Netflix has undoubtedly become one of the go-to platforms for anime, a position that has been solidified in recent years thanks to the growing number of anime being released on the platform. While the streaming service has begun hosting more new anime that are also available on other platforms, it has its own exclusive titles as well, with 2022’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners even winning Anime of the Year. Furthermore, the platform is extending its reach in the anime industry through live-action adaptations. However, one of its biggest strengths remains the exclusive anime that airs on the service, which further solidifies Netflix’s status as a dominant platform in the anime industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the exclusive anime released recently was Sakamoto Days, a title from the dominant shonen genre that debuted last year during its two-part run. Not only did Sakamoto Days emerge as one of the most unique shonen anime in recent years with its funny action-comedy premise, but it also became one of the most successful anime with some of the highest streaming numbers on Netflix. Following the success of the first season, the anime quickly received a second-season announcement, with the production even promising upgrades for the sequel. While there is still time before the new season arrives, the anime has been releasing small seasonal visual episodes every month, and the latest visual perfectly highlights the June season.

Netflix’s Sakamoto Days Shares New Seasonal Visual for June

Since April 2026, Sakamoto Days has been sharing new seasonal visuals that perfectly capture the current month, with each visual also featuring a new exclusive short story expressed through the characters’ voice actors. For June, Sakamoto Days features the Order members Osaragi and Shishiba in a rainy atmosphere, with the latter sheltering Osaragi with an umbrella as she pets a cat. The accompanying story depicts how Osaragi went out in the rain looking for the cat, with Shishiba following after her. The conversation leans into Osaragi’s desire to adopt the cat, though Shishiba advises against it, which ultimately results in the cat leaving and the two deciding to eat at a nearby shop.

The visual perfectly captures the dynamic that these two Order members share, with fans naturally pairing them together as a couple. If anything, this visual only reinforces that, showcasing how well the two complement each other. Given that Sakamoto Days is an action-comedy anime, there is rarely room for such a romantic scenario, making its inclusion in an original context a welcome addition. Sakamoto Days is currently in its final phase in the manga, while Season 2 of the anime continues to improve in production. Additional seasonal visuals that provide small stories about the characters and present them in a new light will only further establish Sakamoto Days as one of the best new shonen anime available exclusively on Netflix, helping the streaming platform solidify its position in the anime world.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!