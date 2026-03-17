3 Major Shonen Jump Manga Ending After Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel and Chainsaw Man

2026 has been a very rapid year for Shueisha and Shonen Jump, with many series already coming to an end this winter. While fans were expecting Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo to end as well, its ending feels too early. Meanwhile, Chainsaw Man Part 2, which has been featuring the final battle for a long time, surprised fans with its latest release by announcing that it will come to an end in the next issue, slated for release later this month.

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While this news alone is enough to shock Shonen Jump fans, there are still many series destined to end this year. While the future remains uncertain for many smaller new manga debuts, there are three major Shonen Jump series that are also destined to end this year, with one potentially concluding as soon as next month.

3) Blue Box

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Blue Box is one of the biggest shonen manga currently being serialized, and it achieves this outside the typical shonen tropes. With sports and romance as the premise, Blue Box has been running for more than five years and has surpassed 230 chapters, making it one of the best major Shonen Jump manga.

But the ending is near, as it was announced during Jump Festa 2026 that the manga is currently in its final phases. That was more than three months ago, and the manga is now even closer to reaching its end, as the current developments suggest. There is no doubt that Blue Box will conclude its run in 2026, but it could last longer than the following two.

2) Sakamoto Days

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Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is undoubtedly one of the biggest shonen series currently being serialized alongside the juggernaut of Shonen Jump, One Piece. While fans have become accustomed to the assassin story and its intense action, the manga appears to be approaching its end, as it is currently depicting its final battle, which the series entered in July 2025.

With more than eight months spent portraying this final battle arc, the series is now closer to its conclusion than ever. Thus, it would not be surprising if the manga soon announces that it will end in the coming months, much like Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo and Chainsaw Man. Still, it could last a little longer than the following manga, which is certain to end next month.

1) Black Clover

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Black Clover is one of the biggest Shonen Jump series ever produced, often regarded as the perfect shonen series, fitting the mold of the genre through and through. The series has been in serialization for over a decade. When Black Clover shifted from Shonen Jump to Jump Giga magazine, fans were concerned that the manga might come to an end prematurely. However, the manga continued releasing new chapters and moved toward a fitting conclusion.

The latest set of chapters, released in the Winter 2026 issue, concluded the final battle in the best way possible and even began depicting the fate of the important characters. This has more than confirmed that the manga will officially end with the next set of chapters in the Spring issue of Jump Giga next month. Black Clover’s run as a shonen series stands as one of the examples that created the legacy of a long-running title, and it will be difficult for new shonen series to follow, as many modern series are being axed or concluding with shorter narratives. Thus, three big Shonen Jump series ending this year are certainly a big deal for Shonen Jump.

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