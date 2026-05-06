After Black Clover, This Big Shonen Series Is Practically Confirmed to End Next in 2026

After 11 years of serialization, even surviving a major internal shift, Black Clover has finally come to an end. Several major manga series have concluded over the past few years, and arguably, it all began with My Hero Academia in September 2024, followed by Jujutsu Kaisen. However, 2026 has seen even more major manga reach their conclusions, with three big series ending within the first four months of the year. It began with the conclusion of Modulo in early March. Since it was always expected to be a short-run sequel, fans were not entirely surprised by its ending. The biggest shock, however, was Chainsaw Man coming to an end, something fans are still struggling to process.

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What makes it even more surprising is that Chainsaw Man ended before Black Clover, despite the latter seemingly being much closer to its climax for a longer time. With these three major series wrapping up one after another, another big manga has also been in its final phase since last year. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days, which has built its narrative around assassins and grounded action, was announced to be entering its final battle in July 2025. Since then, the series has rapidly progressed toward its climax and now appears to be on the verge of ending very soon.

Weekly Shonen Jump’s Most Underrated Battle Action Manga Is Next in Line To End

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Sakamoto Days has been one of the most unique entries in modern shonen, defying many of the genre’s usual traits and formulas. Featuring grounded action while still embracing over-the-top moments, the series has consistently stood out as a battle-action manga that is often overlooked. Despite that, it remains one of Weekly Shonen Jump’s leading series, ranking weekly only behind the juggernaut One Piece. The story, centered around assassins, entered its climax when Slur and his group imposed their own rules, throwing the entire Japanese government into chaos. With Sakamoto, Shin, and their allies joining forces alongside fan-favorite members of the Order like Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi, the narrative has evolved into a full-scale war between the two sides.

Most of the major battles have already concluded, following the classic structure of heroes overcoming villains, with only a handful of fights remaining. Sakamoto has also regained consciousness and is now heading toward his confrontation with the main antagonist. The setup for the final battle is practically complete, especially as the latest chapter may have resolved how Sabo and Mafuyu will overcome the enigmatic siblings aiding Slur. At this point, only a few battles appear to remain before the final showdown between Sakamoto and Slur, also known as Uzuki, reaches its conclusion. It is becoming increasingly clear that Sakamoto Days is approaching its end very soon, potentially within the next four to five months.

The journey of Sakamoto Days has firmly established it as one of the best modern shonen series, and its manga sales further prove that it became an even bigger title for Weekly Shonen Jump than Black Clover. At a time when many manga series fail to even cross the 200-chapter mark before ending or getting canceled, Sakamoto Days maintaining consistency for more than five years has cemented its place as one of the magazine’s true front-runners. Its ending will leave behind a void that will be difficult to fill.

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