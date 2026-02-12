Netflix Teases What Might be The Next Sakamoto Days

Netflix hasn’t just been looking to Japan for some of its biggest international series. South Korea has been a major avenue for the streaming service, as the likes of Squid Game, Hellbound, All of Us Are Dead, and Kingdom are just a few examples. Once again returning to the well, the streaming service has confirmed that it is bringing another WEBToon series to its roster, creating a new live-action adaptation for said tale. In a surprise twist, the premise of this upcoming series has more than a little in common with another Netflix juggernaut, Sakamoto Days, even though it has yet to receive an anime.

Granny first arrived in South Korea in 2019, telling its tale over several chapters before it reached its end in 2022. While the upcoming adaptation will be live-action, its premise introduces a world of gangsters and crime lords that would fit right into the world of Taro Sakamoto. The titular grandmother finds her grandson placed into a coma thanks to his involvement with the mob, and to score revenge, she is offered the opportunity to become a weapon of war. The leads of the upcoming television series include actors Lee Jung Eun (Heavenly Ever After, The Trunk, The Frog) and Kim Mu Yeol (Netflix’s Sweet Home). While production has yet to begin, Granny might become a heavy hitter for Netflix in the future.

Who is Granny?

If this is your first time hearing of Granny, here’s the official description for the WEBToon, “Jung Suk Ja’s grandson, Kwon Yong Hui, is her entire world. But everything comes crashing down after he ends up in a coma. The culprits behind it, the infamous Black Star Mob, are set free despite all evidence. Then one day, two men suddenly appear in front of Mrs. Jung, telling her they will train her so she can enact revenge on her grandson’s assailants and take down the mob once and for all. Hesitant at first, she decides to work with them and begins to hunt down her prey one by one.”

As for Sakamoto Days, the end is nigh for Taro and the other employees of the anime convenience shop. Manga creator Yuto Suzuki has confirmed that the shonen series is in its final arc, though the anime adaptation still might have several seasons to go before it hits the same crescendo. Luckily, it appears as though the anime series will have the chance to catch up to its source material. At last year’s Jump Festa, Sakamoto Days confirmed that a second season of its anime is in the works at Netflix, with Studio TMS Entertainment looking to return.

On top of the anime adaptation, a live-action Sakamoto Days movie is coming to Japan in April of this year. While not yet confirmed to reach North America, the popularity of the franchise will mean it will someday arrive in the West, even if it doesn’t hit theaters.

