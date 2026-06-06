Sakamoto Days Creator’s Recommended Series Gets Its First Release

Thanks to the success of several long-running classics such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, etc., Weekly Shonen Jump became the best-selling manga magazine of all time. Launched in 1968, the magazine has serialized countless incredible manga series and one-shots over the decades. Shueisha’s most famous magazine thrives even now, especially considering how trends have changed significantly from the past. Now, most series barely even reach 300 chapters before concluding their stories, granted that they don’t get cancelled ahead of time. Even industry hits such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen didn’t reach 300 chapters and ended only five to six years after their debuts. Each year, the magazine also includes several new series in its roster, which naturally means that just as many manga will have to stop serialization to make room. Normally, Shueisha waits around a year for a manga to release 40–60 chapters and at least a couple of volumes to see if it’s worth continuing. However, there are also times when several series, regardless of how promising they may be, end up being discontinued in around 20 chapters due to low viewership and reader ratings. Gonron Egg is one such example, as the series will reach its finale on March 29th, 2026, with Chapter 21. One of the most promising Shonen Jump series, which debuted in February this year, has yet to generate enough hype and is at risk of getting axed.

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