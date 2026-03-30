Netflix’s Most Stunning Historical Anime Reveals New Look Ahead of July Premiere

Ever since the year began, Netflix has been dropping one exciting anime series after another, including Love Through a Prism, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, and many more. It’s only the first quarter of the year, and fans have been treated to some of the most intriguing series on the platform. As the year continues, the streaming giant keeps announcing new additions to the platform, including Sparks of Tomorrow by Kyoto Animation. The animation studio was established in 1985, and it’s known for several acclaimed series, including Violet Evergarden, A Silent Voice, and many more. The studio made headlines in December last year after confirming its first Shonen Jump anime adaptation, RuriDragon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sparks of Tomorrow was confirmed in January this year and is getting closer to its release date. AnimeJapan 2026 took place at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28 and 29, 2026, where Sparks of Tomorrow also took the stage, along with over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., and many more. The series dropped a new trailer and key visual along with a release date.

When Is Sparks of Tomorrow Coming Out?

Play video

The anime will stream exclusively on Netflix starting July 5th, 2026. The number of episodes hasn’t been revealed so far, but we can expect the anime to drop weekly episodes in the summer of this year. The official website confirms that the anime will broadcast new episodes every week in Japanese networks such as ABC TV, TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, and BS11. This means that Netflix won’t be adding all the episodes at once.

Minaru Ota, who has previously worked on A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden, Liz and the Blue Bird, among many other films and series, will be serving as the anime director. Furthermore, the official website also confirmed that “Eureka Evrika,” the opening theme, will be performed by Luna Goami, known for her expressive vocal style. Additionally, the ending theme is by Ginger Root.

What Is Sparks of Tomorrow About?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

The anime is based on the acclaimed light novel written by Hiro Yuki and illustrated by Kazumi Ikeda. The story is set in an alternate version of the early 20th century, where Kyoto has evolved differently from the world we are familiar with. It is shrouded in soot, smoke, and steam after the rapid development of steam power.

While the world dreams of an age of electricity, Kihachi Sakamoto grieves the death of his brother, with whom he shared dreams of a new age. He spends his days in suspicion of a strange dream he once had. Meanwhile, Inaoko Momonkawa, a devout girl, has buried an overwhelming feeling of regret in her heart after her mother’s death. After a fateful encounter, the duo embarks on a journey to seek the secret of the 20th Century Electrical Catalog and unravel the dark truth hidden from the world.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!