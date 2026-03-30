Upcoming Shonen Jump Anime Drops First Look Ahead of 2027 Premiere

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform offers a vast range of exciting series, from fantasy to sports and slice-of-life to thriller, most of which are well-loved among fans. With the ever-growing popularity of the anime and manga industry, hundreds of new anime series are introduced to the world each year. Some of them are naturally based on Shonen Jump titles and often have more hype compared to the other series. One such upcoming anime is Kindergarten Wars, which confirmed its anime adaptation last year without sharing many details about the project. AnimeJapan 2026 took place this weekend and dropped many exciting updates on upcoming series, including this exciting action comedy.

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AnimeJapan is one of the world’s largest anime and manga conventions, often bringing together major production studios and exhibitors for upcoming announcements. This year, over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., TOHO animation, and many more, participated. While the exhibition is always held in Tokyo, global fans often look forward to this event since it drops major news and updates on ongoing and future anime projects, with Kindergarten Wars being one of them.

When Is Kindergarten Wars Coming Out?

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The anime hasn’t shared an exact release date so far, but it will be released in Spring 2027. We can expect the series to drop in the first or second week of April 2027, considering that’s when almost all of the new quarter’s series are released. The series revealed new information about the anime, along with an exciting trailer that gives a first glimpse at what to expect from the series.

The anime will be released as a collaborative work between the animation studios Sunrise and Felix Film. Shinsuke Gomi, best known for his contributions to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and the Fate franchise, will be serving as the anime director. Furthermore, the anime also revealed the main cast and crew, which includes Rita (Atsumi Tanezaki), Doug (Kentaro Kumagai), Hana (Hitomi Ohwada), Luke (Satoshi Hino), and Silvia (Mariya Ise).

What Is Kindergarten Wars About?

Image Courtesy of Sunrise/Felix Film

The series is famous for its unapologetic humor, gags, and lovable characters with their own personal struggles. The story centers around the staff members and students of Kindergarten Noir, considered the world’s safest kindergarten, attended by the children of wealthy and notable figures. Since all the children come from influential families, they are often targets of assassins, but the teachers are more than skilled enough to protect them from any threat that may come their way.

Rita has proven herself with exceptional skills, but the only problem is that she can’t find a handsome boyfriend while working as a kindergarten teacher. Her search for the perfect partner often causes hilarious situations, even during the most dangerous situations. The manga by You Chiba entered its final arc in January last year, while details about the final chapter are currently unknown.

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