Crunchyroll’s Most Controversial Action Anime Unveils First Look At Final Season

Crunchyroll will be returning with the final season of Tokyo Revengers this year, three years after the previous season, which adapted the Tenjiku Arc. The series is based on the Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Ken Wakui, known for one of the most controversial endings of all time. While plenty of Shonen series are often hated for their unsatisfying endings, hardly anyone gets as much criticism as Tokyo Revengers. The manga reached its conclusion in 2022, and the ending still hasn’t been fully accepted by fans at all. Regardless of the controversial conclusion, the series is just as popular, and it’s all set to return with a new season titled Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime took the stage on AnimeJapan 2026, one of the world’s largest anime and manga conventions, often bringing together major production studios and exhibitors for upcoming announcements. This year, over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., and many more, participated. While the exhibition is always held in Tokyo, global fans often look forward to this event since it drops major news and updates on ongoing and future anime projects, with Tokyo Revengers being one of them.

When Is Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc Coming Out?

Play video

While the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the anime will be out in October this year as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. The series is expected to drop on Crunchyroll, where you can find the previous seasons as well. The cast and crew from previous seasons will be returning, along with new members to voice the new characters.

The anime revealed four new characters along with their voice actors. The new lineup includes Takeomi Akashi (Naoyuki Shimozuru), Wakasa Imaushi (Shinnosuke Tachibana), Keizo Arashi (Takanori Hoshino), and South Terano (Hiroki Yasumoto).

What to Expect From Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc

Image Courtesy of Pony Canyon

The story will take place after the Tenjiku Arc, where Takemichi Hanagaki went 12 years into the past and led his gang to victory in the Christmas Eve battle against the Black Dragons. Tetta Kisaki has finally been dealt with, but the present only continues to worsen due to other threats. Not only that, but Izana Kurokawa takes bullets meant for Kakucho from Kisaki and passes away after informing Mikey about his fabricated blood relation to Shinichiro.

The final season will follow the aftermath of the Tenjiku Arc as Takemichi is left to deal with yet another horrifying timeline once again. Meanwhile, Mikey will make a major decision that’s going to change everything in Toman. The anime still has to adapt the Bonten Arc and the final arc, which is divided into two parts: Three Dieties and Kanto Manji. The number of chapters is significantly higher for a short season, so we can expect a longer season with over 20 episodes or a two-part final season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!