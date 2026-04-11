Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Confirms Major Character in Alabasta After a Disappointing Season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! It’s been a month since the exciting Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece live-action was released, and the series again received countless praises from fans and critics alike. After the groundbreaking success of the first season in August 2023, Season 2 continues the journey of the crew as they enter the Grand Line, also known as the pirate graveyard. Meanwhile, the third season was already confirmed before Season 2’s release and will also be released next year. As the crew visits new islands, Season 2 introduces some of the most beloved characters from the original story, including Nico Robin, Princess Vivi, Tony Tony Chopper, and many more. While the live-action adaptation is faithful to the spirit of the manga, it’s not a complete one-on-one adaptation.

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This is one of the reasons why Karoo, one of the most beloved characters in the series, wasn’t included in the second season. Karoo is the pet duck and partner of Princess Vivi, who debuted in the Whiskey Peak Arc of the manga. Vivi has been working undercover as a member of the Baroque Works, and Karoo stayed by her side all this time. Unfortunately, in the live-action, the adorable duck was nowhere to be seen, and one of the producers finally explained why.

One Piece‘s Karoo Will Appear in Live-Action Season 3

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

In an interview with IGN, producers Joe Trancz and Becky Clements discuss the series’ future, changes made from the manga, and everything else fans should look forward to. Regarding Karoo’s exclusion from Season 2, Trancz explains, “We wrote Karoo into Season 2. Karoo was originally in our first draft of Season 2.”

He reveals he initially didn’t plan on removing Karoo since he loves the character, but ended up making the decision to portray the seriousness of the situation. He continues, “It does strain believability that Vivi would go undercover, bring her Alabasta duck along. It starts to feel like Baroque Works is not the cunning organization they’re made out to be.”

Trancz also explains, “Well, the role of Karoo in Whiskey Peak is played by a bakery cart. And we made sure that Vivi would talk about Karoo, so that even though Karoo’s not a part of this leg of her journey, he’s there in spirit. It was very important when we had that scene with the dinosaur that we gave lip service so that people would know we love Karoo, too. Don’t worry, he’s in Alabasta.”

While the decision to remove the character from Season 2 turned out to be in favor of the storytelling, the producers have no intention of completely removing the character. Instead of introducing him in the second season, Vivi mentions he is back home, implying the possibility that fans might see him in Season 3.

Karoo Is One of The Most Delightful Characters in The Alabasta Saga

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Karoo is a fleet-riding bird, one of the fastest modes of transportation in the kingdom of Alabasta. In the manga, after finding out her kingdom is being threatened by a Warlord, Vivi infiltrates the dangerous organization called Baroque Works and joins their ranks. Karoo stays by her side through the entire ordeal, often helping her in the most dangerous situations.

He also becomes one of the most beloved friends of the Straw Hat Pirates, since they traveled together and fought many battles against the villains to save the kingdom. Karoo isn’t a major character in the story, but he is well-loved among fans for lightening the tone of the story and his adorable appearance.

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