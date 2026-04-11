Crunchyroll’s Major Shonen Jump Anime Has an Exciting Surprise Event For Fans After Finale

The exciting Spring 2026 anime lineup premieres Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3 to wrap up the epic sci-fi series. The anime is based on the award-winning manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2017. The manga reached its conclusion in 2023, and it won’t be long before the anime unravels all the mysteries behind the petrification. The final part of the series returned on April 2nd, 2026, with both the subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll, the major streaming platform for anime fans across the globe. The anime will stream new episodes each Thursday at 7:00 A.M. PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast.

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It’s available for fans in various regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Following the anime’s return, Comic Natalie confirms that the anime will set up a Stone Fes Event on October 10th, 2026. The event aims to celebrate the anime’s finale seven years after its debut. The event will be held at Kanagawa’s Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium, and it will include live performances by artists behind the opening and ending themes of the anime, including BURNOUT SYNDROMES. More details regarding the event will be revealed as the date draws closer.

What to Expect From Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3

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The final season of the anime follows Senku and the Kingdom of Science as they embark on a voyage to North America aboard the Perseus. Their goal is to gather all the resources necessary to build a rocket to reach the Moon and confront the mysterious “Why-Man.” The first step in this final journey is to gather vital materials, especially rare resources such as platinum, specialized alloys, and most importantly, corn, which leads them to the other side of the world.

After a rocky encounter with Dr. Xeno and his own kingdom, Senku and the others finally reach a mutual partnership. The story has come a long way since the reunion between Senku and Xeno, especially since the Kingdom of Science was barely able to deal with Stanley’s team. As the finale approaches, the Kingdom of Science readies itself to confront the Why-Man on the moon and restore civilization that was destroyed over 3000 years ago.

The enigmatic character is supposed to be the reason behind humanity’s petrification over 3000 years ago, but his goal and identity remain a secret even now. Dr. Xeno has temporarily joined their side, and his expertise is an unparalleled asset to the team. The team still needs a talented mathematician, and Ryusui knows just the right person for the job. The final part is listed for 12 episodes as it’s expected to cover the final stretch of the story. The official trailer only shows a brief glimpse of the character, but the official website of the anime shares his character design.

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