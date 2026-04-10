Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Returns For Video Game Crossover

Studio MAPPA has had a wildly busy year so far, with Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season and Hell’s Paradise’s second season ending strongly. Most recently, the production house returned to an anime adaptation that many never expected to make a comeback, as Dorohedoro’s second season arrived on Netflix. With the studio planning to return to the world of Chainsaw Man as well, following Denji’s successful silver screen entry, MAPPA has recently created a new anime project for a familiar video game. The Hoyoverse has long been a video game chain that uses an anime aesthetic for its entries, and now, it has teamed up with one of the biggest studios in anime history.

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Honkai: Star Rail has been one of the most successful video games under the Hoyoverse umbrella, first arriving on consoles and PCs in 2023. Ever since the “Gatch” role-playing game has introduced countless characters based on a story that takes players through the stars, visiting countless different planets. Honkai recently revealed a brand new trailer for a part of its universe titled “Death in The Afternoon,” which sees MAPPA taking a crack at some of the game’s big characters. As of the writing of this article, this crossover hasn’t been confirmed to be a part of something bigger, though it could be the opening of a brand new chapter for the Hoyoverse. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

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The Hoyoverse’s Anime Future

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While Honkai: Star Rail isn’t confirmed for an anime adaptation, this doesn’t mean that every Hoyoverse game can say the same. Years ago, it was confirmed that Genshin Impact would not only receive a television series, but it was set to be brought to life by one of the biggest anime studios in the game. Ufotable, the same production house that brought to life Tanjiro and the Hashira in Demon Slayer, is set to work on this future anime adaptation. While the Genshin Impact anime has yet to confirm when it will arrive on the screen, Ufotable did give fans an update earlier this year: “There’s no unexpected issues, no instability, everything is progressing steadily.”

Ufotable is responsible for the biggest anime movie of all time, with the recently released Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the first part of a trilogy set to end Tanjiro and his allies’ shonen story. While details surrounding the next two films remain a mystery, it’s quite possible that they will manage to overtake the movie that kicked off the finale trilogy. Even though Demon Slayer might be coming to an end, its place as one of the biggest anime series of all time won’t soon be forgotten. With Ufotable’s plate about to be empty, transitioning to focusing on the Hoyoverse might be a safe bet for the anime studio’s future, considering how big Genshin Impact and the brand’s other games have become in recent years.

What do you think of this new Hoyoverse entry from Studio MAPPA? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!