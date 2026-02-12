Netflix’s One Piece Showrunner Reveals The 1 Common Mistake The Show Avoids

Almost three years since the first season’s debut, Netflix’s One Piece live-action is all set to return with Season 2 on March 10th, 2026. Based on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Netflix’s live-action adaptation follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy in a different medium. The series isn’t a one-on-one adaptation of the manga, but it stays faithful to Oda’s vision, which is why it’s well-loved even among manga readers. The first season was released in August 2023 and became a global sensation. It could easily be argued that it’s the most successful live-action adaptation of all time. Only a month after its premiere, Oda confirmed a second season in a special video uploaded by Netflix. The first season concludes after the Arlong Park Arc, leaving the Loguetown Arc to be adapted in the next season.

Season 2 will not only bring Luffy and his crew to Loguetown but also commence their journey in the Grand Line, also known as the Pirate Graveyard. The second season recently released its trailer, featuring some of the most anticipated moments in the series as well as the new characters who will be introduced before the Alabasta Saga. Since Season 2’s premiere is right around the corner, co-showrunner Joe Tracz opens up about the major mistake Netflix has been avoiding in the adaptation.

One Piece Live-Action Showrunner Explains the Key Difference From Other Manga Adaptations

Joe Tracz joined the One Piece live-action crew in Season 2 as the co-showrunner, working alongside Matt Owens. Tracz is best known for his contribution in famous series such as Dash & Lily and A Series of Unfortunate Events. In an interview with the new Empire magazine, he shared, “When Western media has previously adapted manga, it’s often: ‘How can we make this more like things our audience is used to?’ But with One Piece, nothing has been changed or censored.”

Tracz continues, “The show never explains why telepathic snails are the primary form of communication. It’s presented without comment.”

Instead of focusing on what Western media is used to watching, Netflix’s One Piece live action remains true to the original story, telling Luffy’s journey in the way Oda meant to. Live-action adaptations have a long history of disappointing manga and anime fans, even if it’s a popular series. This is why One Piece stands out among them for its incredible casting, visuals, and storytelling.

Oda has been a part of the production since the beginning, overseeing every detail, including the casting and the changes from the manga. Even though the One Piece live-action changes major events from the original story, it remains faithful to the spirit of the story, which is a major reason behind its popularity.

The series is all set for its second and third seasons, which will wrap up the Alabasta Saga, the second saga of the series. Even after three seasons, a huge part of the story still has to be adapted since the manga has a total of 11 sagas, including the ongoing Final Saga.

