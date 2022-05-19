New Attack On Titan Funko Pop Pre-Orders Launch at Funkoween 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While you wait for Attack on Titan to return in 2023 to conclude its anime run, enjoy a new collection of Funko Pops inspired by the series. New AoT Pop figures of Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Bertholt Hoover, and Ymir's Titan have dropped as part of Funko's massive Funkoween event, which celebrates reaching the halfway point to Halloween in 2022.

Pre-orders for the new Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackermann, Bertholdt Hoover, and Ymir's Titan Attack on Titan Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon. As far as exclusives are concerned, check out the list below:

Attack on Titan Deluxe Eren Jeager Hardened – Hot Topic Exclusive

Attack on Titan Mikasa Ackermann variant at Chalice Collectibles

Attack on Titan – Bloody Levi – AE Exclusive



You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Pop releases at Funkoween 2022 right here via our master list.

While a specific date hasn't been revealed as of yet for when we can expect the final episodes of Attack on Titan to arrive in 2023, Studio MAPPA will once again be returning to put a cap on the story of the war between Marley and Paradis. Reportedly set to take place over the course of four hour-long specials, fans can expect plenty of surprises and casualties as Eren and his former friends are now on a collision course to determine the future of their world.