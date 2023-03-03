Where Is Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Streaming?

UPDATE: The day has arrived. Attack on Titan just finished airing the first part of its series finale in Japan, and so far, there are no announcements stateside about the anime's launch. No word has been given by the usual suspects about the episode's big debut as Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix have been mum on the topic all day. So for more details on streaming, you can check out what we do know about the ordeal below:

Are you ready to dedicate your hearts? Well, we hope you can prepare yourself in the next day or so. After a decade on the air, Attack on Titan is about to bring its anime to a close. March 3rd will kickstart the show's two-part finale with part one, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited. However, there is one question keeping the fandom up at night, and that is where will Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 be streaming.

Well, the situation is a bit more complicated than we ever expected. Let's break down what we know and don't know below, okay?

What we do know is that Attack on Titan will drop the first half of its series finale on March 3rd in Japan. The episode will air on NHK in Japan before heading to streaming services across the globe. Currently, a number of Asian markets have locked in their licensing as everything from Bilibili, Aniplus, Muse, Prime Video and Netflix will host the hour-long episode.

What we do not know is where the finale will stream stateside. When the first and second parts of Attack on Titan: The Final Season were airing, they were simulcasted on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. However, neither of these services have said a world about the season's third and final part. With less than 24 hours to go, no streaming service has owned up to licensing Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 in North America and Europe.

Of course, fans are hopeful the anime will not budge in its streaming last minute, but this waiting game is now getting to fans. The finale of Attack on Titan is one of the biggest events to take on the industry in years, after all. Eren's journey has made him millions of fans, and they all want to watch his story close in real-time. So hopefully, a service will speak up soon about the finale unless they want desperate pirates to pave their own way to the content.

