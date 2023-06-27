Attack on Titan Director Says the Finale's Dub Is Nearly Complete

The Scout Regiment has gone through quite a bit in their adventures as the main players of Attack on Titan. With the penultimate issue seeing the Survey Corps making their way to their former friend Eren Jaeger, the last battle of the series is sure to be a brutal one. MAPPA has stated in the past, in terms of the finale's release date, that the final installment will arrive this fall though a specific date has yet to be revealed. Luckily, a director associated with the anime has shared a status update on the upcoming finale.

The previous episode was one of the most heart-wrenching, gruesome episodes of Attack on Titan to date, and considering the brutality the series has been known for in its history, that is really saying something. Thanks to Eren's acquisition of the powers of the Founding Titan, the former lead of the series has unleashed the Rumbling upon the world. With an army of Colossal Titans at his disposal, Jaeger is working to eliminate the population of the world outside of the borders of Paradis. Now, the Scout Regiment is put into a terrible scenario where they must defend a world that has only contempt for them over the series' history.

Attack on Finale

Sound director Masafumi Mima has been a major part of the final season and hasn't been shy when it comes to sharing regular updates. Now, in a new social media post, Mima shared the fact that sixty-five percent of the dubbing has been completed for the final episode of Attack on Titan. Considering how big the final battle from the manga was, MAPPA has its work cut out for it.

Attack on Titan's creator Hajime Isayama hasn't been shy in addressing what many fans to be a controversial ending to the story of the Scout Regiment. So controversial was the finale in fact that many fans have wondered if the anime adaptation will take the opportunity to change some of the events that took place. As it stands, nothing has been confirmed by MAPPA and/or Isayama. While Isayama did release a "director's cut" that expanded on the grand finale of the series, it has yet to be confirmed just what will make the cut for the upcoming animated episode.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to the Survey Corps? Which characters do you think won't make it out of the series alive?