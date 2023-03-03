Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Features the Anime's Most Horrific Death Yet

It's hard to debate that Attack on Titan is one of the darkest anime series in the history of the medium, with the story of the Scout Regiment seeing countless innocents die as a result of the flesh-eating behemoths. With the first part of the series finale having already aired in Japan, spoilers are making their way online, with one such story beat perhaps taking the crown as the most horrific moment in the history of Hajime Isayama's anime epic.

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for Part One of Attack on Titan's Series Finale, be forewarned that we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory for the recently released episode.

Fans of Attack on Titan knew that Eren's crusade to eradicate most of the world's population was going to be brutal, but the episode that aired earlier today took things to a new level by focusing on the Marleyian refugee known as Ramzi and his brother. When Eren and his fellow scouts encountered the refugees in the prior installments, Jaeger was quite different from his friends, having known what he was fated to do to these denizens of Marley. As shown in the first part of the series finale, Eren apologized for brutally murdering Ramzi in the future, as a Colossal Titan was responsible for the death of the young boy.

A Brutal End

While the episode has yet to hit streaming services here in North America, it has aired on NHK in Japan, with fans capturing the brutal final moments of Ramzi's life that you can watch below, proving just how far gone Eren has become following his gaining of the powers of the Founding Titan:

MAPPA somehow made this more disturbing than it was, I have no words#AttackonTitan pic.twitter.com/meiyohM38H — Howlxiart🔩 (@howlxiart) March 3, 2023

This isn't the only death that takes place in this latest installment, as a major hero also fell in a bid to stop Eren's path of destruction, but Ramzi's demise is easily the most horrific. The fact that the death scene is spliced with the flashback of Jaeger apologizing to Ramzi for what is to come works well at showing the grey nature of the series that has avoided a "black and white narrative" throughout.

Do you think Ramzi's death takes the cake for the series' most horrific to date?