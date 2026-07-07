New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Confirms Early Release Date (But Not for Everyone)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is bringing Aang and the gang back for a new movie, and it’s getting an early release for a few lucky fans before its worldwide launch onto Paramount+ later this month. It’s been a wild time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans as not only has a new season of the live-action series come to Netflix, but its in the works feature film release has been caught in some terrible legal trouble as it was stolen and leaked far earlier than it ever was supposed to officially release.

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Now officially titled Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has confirmed it will be officially making its debut on July 25th with Paramount+, much earlier than the film was originally scheduled for a launch. But there will be a few lucky fans who will be able to see the movie even earlier than that as Paramount has also announced that there will be an early fan screening of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender film for those lucky enough to attend San Diego Comic-Con later this month too.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Announces Early SDCC 2026 Premiere

Courtesy of Paramount+

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has revealed its plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and they begin with a special panel on Thursday, July 23rd with members of the voice cast and creative team in attendance. They’ll be revealing all sorts of behind the scenes info on the new feature film release along with teasing more of the future of what’s coming next for the wider Avatar Studios franchise as well. At the same time, they’ll be going all out with another major appearance the next day, on Friday, July 24th as well.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be hosting an early fan screening on Friday, July 24th, and this will be the first official opportunity that fans will get to see the film ahead of its launch with Paramount+ the next day. Given the fact that the film was originally slated to debut in theaters much later in the year before its shift to streaming (and subsequent theft and leak online), this official fan screening is going to be a great way for those fans who patiently waited for the film to get their eyes on it for the first time.

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender’s New Movie

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be making its debut worldwide with Paramount on July 25th. Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Steve Ahn, and William Mata, original franchise creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino oversee the film as part of Avatar Studios. It does not feature a returning voice cast from the original series outside of Dee Bradley Baker returning as the voices of Appa and Momo, and instead introduces a now adult aged version of Aang and the others following the events of the original series.

The film stars Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zargoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dionne Quan as Toph, and Dave Bautista as the curious new addition Tagah (who is most likely going to serve as the main villain of the film). Additional voice cast (who have yet to have their roles confirmed as of this time) include Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, and Ken Jeong.

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