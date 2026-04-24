The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Leaker Reportedly Arrested

In the entertainment world, leaks remain a major issue for movies, television shows, and everything in between. With The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, bending fans were shocked to see that not only did story spoilers and footage leak from the long-awaited continuation of the Nickelodeon franchise, but the entire movie found its way online. Surrounded by controversy after Paramount delayed the film and then removed it from theaters to become a Paramount+ exclusive, the animated movie has some big news hitting the internet about the person who leaked it. Seemingly, the mysterious leaker has been arrested.

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As reported by The Straits Times, a twenty-six-year-old man has been arrested in Singapore. According to the outlet, the potential leaker seemingly had accessed a media server “without authorization,” according to a police statement on April 24th. The Singapore authorities stated that they had received a report regarding the leak of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender on April 16th, helping them to identify and arrest the perpetrator within twenty-four hours. As of the writing of this article, the potential leaker is being investigated for “unauthorised access” to online material. This crime comes with a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine that wouldn’t exceed $50,000 USD, or both. The identity of the suspect has yet to be revealed.

The Legend of Aang’s Controversial Release

Paramount Pictures

For those who need a refresher on The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, the film will take place years after the series finale of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but years before the premiere of the sequel series, The Legend of Korra. Focusing on Aang and his friends as adults, the crew will reunite to take on a brand new threat, with the voice actors recast for the project from the original television series. Originally, the movie had been confirmed to theaters for a fall release, but Paramount decided to shift the theatrical plans to make the film a streaming exclusive. Fans can expect the movie to officially release on Paramount+ on October 9th, with the studio also planning to expand on the franchise with the upcoming television series, Avatar: Seven Havens.

The original voice of Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Michaela Jill Murphy, commented on the recent leak of the sequel film, stressing that fans should avoid watching the animated movie before its release date, “Stop talking about it, and stop sharing things about it. If you want to be respectful, and if you want to know how I feel, stop sharing it. Stop consuming it. Stop talking about it. And watch it when it comes out. That’s what I’m doing. And if you want to respect the creators and respect the cast and respect me, and respect the art, then stop sharing it and editing it and looking at it and commenting about it.”

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Via The Straits Times