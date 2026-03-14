Avatar: The Last Airbender Might Have Revealed Its New Movie Villain (& You Missed It)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back later this year with a brand new movie, and fans might have gotten the first look at its new villain in an unexpected way. Following the fallout from the production on the Netflix live-action series, the original creators behind Avatar: The Last Airbender have teamed up with Nickelodeon and Paramount on a brand new feature film. This new movie will feature Aang and the other original characters who are now adults and dealing with some new trouble that has popped up following the end of the TV series.

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The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be making its streaming debut with Paramount+ later this Fall following its bump from theaters, but has not shown off much of the film itself. No promotional images or footage have yet to be revealed as of this time, but the first look at the new movie has come officially thanks to the release of its first merchandise. And with this first look at the new movie and its adult cast, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has revealed a new character that might very well be the movie’s big villain.

Did The Legend of Aang Movie Reveal Its New Villain?

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The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has revealed the first look at the new designs at the now adult aged returning characters thanks to some new merchandise, but there’s one new character included that’s already gotten a ton of attention. No details have been revealed about this new character, of course, but the leading theory is that it’s the new face going to be voiced by Dave Bautista, who had been confirmed to be joining the film as the voice of its villain in the midst of production.

But given that this new character is prominently featured in the first promotional releases for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, it must mean that he’s got enough prominence in it to warrant that. Making matters more intriguing is the fact that this new character also has Airbender tattoos, and might be someone who came from Aang’s time as well. The first plot details teased fans of an “ancient power,” and the look of this new character does help to bring that together if it’s also an airbender who survived the genocide a century before.

When Does the New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Come Out?

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The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is currently scheduled for an exclusive streaming release with Paramount+ this October, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. The film has been recently confirmed it has finished production, so it won’t be too much longer until much fuller looks at the new film are revealed. Original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko returned to the franchise to help craft the film as part of Avatar Studios (working together with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount).

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was directed by Lauren Montgomery and Steve Ahn, and the cast from the original TV series is not going to return. The new film instead stars the likes of Eric Nam as Aang, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dave Bautista, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan in currently unconfirmed roles.

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