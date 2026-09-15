New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Reveals Behind the Scenes Look With Dave Bautista & More

Avatar: The Last Airbender made its return to screens earlier this Summer with a brand new movie, and a cool behind the scenes video is showing off Dave Bautista, Eric Nam and more as they did their voice work. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was a return from the the original creators behind the animated franchise, and the first new release to come from the newly formed Avatar Studios. Set after the events of the original series, a now adult aged Aang was introduced to another Airbender who had been lost to time.

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At the center of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was the newly debuting Tagah, an airbender who comes from an era that was outwardly a lot more violent than Aang’s time. Serving as the central antagonist of the film, Dave Bautista really brought it all to screen alongside Eric Nam’s Aang. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has shared a cool new behind the scenes video showing off their work on the film alongside talents like Dee Bradley Baker, Taika Waititi and more. Check it out in action below.

Was Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Return a Success?

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender made its exclusive debut with Paramount+ earlier this Spring following a rough road getting to that point. The film had not only been delayed several times during the course of its production, but it was also shifted from its originally scheduled debut in theaters to then dropping straight on Paramount+. Then while fans had been waiting for its official release, the film was stolen and leaked online. There was a worry that the official release wouldn’t be a success due to all of those challenges.

Luckily, that hasn’t seemed to be the case as Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has been a massive success following its official debut. Not only has the film done well with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s also done well on Paramount+ as one of the top movie releases on the platform. It was made clear that there was still a very strong desire to see the Avatar: The Last Airbender story continue, and luckily Avatar Studios already has their next big project coming to Paramount+ later this October.

What’s Next for Avatar in 2026?

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Avatar Studios is coming back to Paramount+ this Fall with their next major release, a brand new TV series taking place after the events of The Legend of Korra. Avatar: Seven Havens will be showcasing the next Avatar following Korra’s time, and actually takes place over 200 years since The Legend of Korra. Not only has that raised a ton of questions about what fans might find out about Korra’s life following the end of that series, but also reveals a world where Korra is blamed for an apocalyptic event that ruined everything.

As for the release schedule for the new series, Avatar: Seven Havens will be making its debut with Paramount+ on October 9th with its first three episodes. Episodes 4-6 will then be released a few days later with the streaming service on October 16th, Episode 7-9 will then follow on October 23rd, and then the final Episodes 10-13 will be wrapping up the first season on October 30th. The new series will be running for 26 episodes in total, but the final 13 episodes will be released at a later date.