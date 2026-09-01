Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is Getting a Major Release (But Its a Long Wait)

Avatar Aang might not have received the theatrical release that many bending fans were hoping for, but this hasn’t stopped this feature-length film from being a smash success. Over one month since its release, the movie is still topping the charts at Paramount+, proving that there were more than a few viewers who were aiming to revisit the bending world following years outside of the spotlight. To capitalize on the film’s popularity, Paramount appears to be taking the popular animated adventure and giving it a physical release, though said release might be further away than fans had hoped for.

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will receive a physical release next year with both a 4K UHD Steelbook release and DVD on February 9th. While this might be months away from hitting retailers, it proves how confident Paramount is with the popularity of the movie. While the upcoming physical release houses the movie, Paramount has yet to confirm what extras will be included. Avatar Aang releasing a physical release will have plenty of fans breathing a sigh of relief as streaming services, more often than not, don’t bring their original stories to DVD and Blu-Ray. Luckily, the studio responsible for Aang and company has been known for physical releases in the past, with Avatar Aang sticking true to this trend. You can check out the upcoming release bending its way to 2027 by clicking here.

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Avatar’s Future

Courtesy of Paramount+

While a sequel movie to Avatar Aang might not happen anytime soon, if ever, this doesn’t mean that we are entirely leaving the bending world. Later this year, Paramount+ is planning to release a brand new animated series focusing on Korra’s successor. Unlike Aang and Korra, the star of Avatar: Seven Havens, Pavi, is dealing with a far more dire threat than the Fire Nation and/or non-benders seeking revenge. The world is seemingly struggling with an apocalyptic scenario where Korra might be the cause, and now, Pavi is looking to pick up the pieces.

Avatar: Seven Havens is planning to debut on Paramount+ next month on October 9th, with the first season dropping all at once. Confirmed for two seasons, Pavi will then return next year at an unannounced date for the second season, though even this sequel series isn’t the end of the franchise. Earlier this year, the co-creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender have teased that they are working on a secret serie that will one day hit the small screen, though story details for this upcoming project remain a mystery. While this might not be a new movie, it’s clear that the bending world isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and the Avatar Aang physical release in 2027 proves it.