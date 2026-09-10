Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms Release Schedule Ahead of October Debut – Watch New Trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back this Fall with the next major step of the story, and Avatar: Seven Havens has confirmed its episode release schedule ahead of its Paramount+ premiere with a new trailer showing it all off. Avatar Studios has made its return to screens this year with a brand new feature film, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, but that’s not all that’s coming our way. Now we’re about to see what’s coming next after The Legend of Korra with a brand new TV series and a new Avatar to follow.

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Avatar: Seven Havens will be officially making its debut with Paramount+ this October, and it follows the next Avatar after Korra. Set in a world that has suffered a major cataclysm years after the events of The Legend of Korra, Pavi is a new Avatar who needs to make her way through a new era where people don’t really revere the Avatar in the way they used to. You can check out the new trailer for Avatar: Seven Havens below.

When Does Avatar: Seven Havens Come Out?

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Avatar: Seven Havens will be officially making its debut with Paramount+ on October 9th with its first three episodes. Episodes 4-6 will then be released a few days later with the streaming service on October 16th, Episode 7-9 will then follow on October 23rd, and then the final Episodes 10-13 will be wrapping up the first season on October 30th. So for those fans worried that all of the episodes from the new series would be dropping at once, this new release schedule confirms that it won’t be an issue with time in between to absorb all of the events.

Avatar: Seven Havens has been confirmed to be 26 episodes in total, and will be spread across two seasons. Book 1 of the series will be releasing with Paramount+ through October, and release details for Book 2 will be revealed at a later date. With this new series sparking a major mystery through its central story, it’s good to see that there won’t really be an issue with its release schedule. It’s not exactly going to be weekly as many fans might have wanted, but it’s certainly much better than an entire season releasing within a single day. There will be opportunities for it to build a community this way.

What Is Avatar: Seven Havens About?

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Avatar: Seven Havens is set about 225 years after the events of The Legend of Korra, and that already raises a lot of questions as to what to expect from the series. It’s either that Korra herself lived for hundreds of years before her passing, or the Avatar chain didn’t continue until that long after. Either way, the series introduces fans to a young Earthbender named Pavi who has grown up in a ruined world and is in search of her long lost twin sister. With spirits and humans on the hunt, Pavi has a lot to keep an eye out for.

Original franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have returned to oversee Avatar: Seven Havens as part of Avatar Studios, and it’s the next phase in this long running story. If it ends up being a success, the creators have already teased that they are working on a potential new TV project with the studio next that could take more of a shape in the future.