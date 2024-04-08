Demon Slayer Tengen Funko Pop Exclusive Drops Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back fin February as part of their weekly drops, Funko launched full wave of Demon Slayer Pops that includes a Muscle Mouse exclusive, Aoi and Tengen with Chase variants, Daki, Kimono versions of Tanjirio, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, and more. The Funko exclusive Kimono Tengen Uzui was the lone holdout of this wave, but you'll be able to order one starting today, April 8th, at 9:30am PT / 12:30 pm ET here at the Funko Shop. A full breakdown of the collection can be found below.

How to Watch Demon Slayer Movie 2024

Releasing across theaters in the United States and Canada on February 23rd with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio, tickets are now on sale for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-. As for what to expect from the new movie event, Aniplex and Crunchyroll tease the event as such:

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Date

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be premiering on May 12th with an hour long episode to help kick it all off in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories. Haruo Sotozaki will be once again directing the new season for studio ufotable, Akira Matsushima returns to provide the character designs and serve as Chief Animation Director, the music will be composed by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina, and it will feature a returning voice cast from the previous seasons of the anime.

You can currently catch up with the first three seasons and Mugen Train Arc movie streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. They tease Demon Slayer's anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."