Demon Slayer Season 4 Reveals Release Date With New Trailer

Following a strong showing at the worldwide box office, Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps are set to hit the small screen with their upcoming fourth season. Now that the Swordsmith Village has been cleared of Muzan's lieutenants, the upcoming season will bring back Inosuke and Zenitsu to give the trio new training with the strongest Hashira. Now, the shonen anime adaptation has shared not only when fans can expect the fourth season to arrive, but Demon Slayer has dropped a new trailer to give fans a closer look at the Hashira Training Arc.

Demon Slayer's fourth season might have the Demon Slayer Corps bulking up, but it might not be enough now that the demon lord Muzan is gunning for Nezuko. Thanks to the final episodes of the third season, Tanjiro's sister discovered that she had the ability to not only survive sunlight, but thrive in it. Throughout Muzan's demonic life, the big bad of the franchise has been searching for a way to walk around during the daytime. While Tanjiro and his allies were able to defeat some of Muzan's strongest followers at the Swordsmith Village, there are even more powerful demons that are waiting in the wings to cause the Demon Slayer Corps some big headaches.

Demon Slayer's Fourth Season Release Date

Demon Slayer's fourth season will arrive on the small screen on May 12th this summer. Along with a new trailer released to fans, the shonen series confirmed the opening theme song in the footage from performer MY FIRST STORY×HYDE. With Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu training with the Hashira, are they on their way to joining their ranks?

Demon Slayer's time is running out, as the anime is coming close to the manga's grand finale. At present, the shonen franchise has yet to confirm how many more seasons and/or movies the anime adaptation will have before Tanjiro's story comes to an end. While no sequels or spin-offs have been confirmed for Demon Slayer, there would be plenty of anime fans who would love to see the universe return in some form or fashion.

Are you hyped for the return of Demon Slayer this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.