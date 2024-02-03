Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Movie Tickets Are Now on Sale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will be coming to theaters later this month, so now it's time to buy tickets for your screening! Demon Slayer Season 4 is one of the many anime franchises returning with new episodes later this year, and it will be tackling the next major arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This next arc will see the surviving Hashira training for the final fights to come, and will be the first time we see a few of these fan favorite fighters in real action ahead of what's coming in the last few arcs.

While Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc won't be airing in full until some time later this April as part of the coming Spring 2024 anime schedule, Demon Slayer Season 4's first episode will be premiering as part of the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- movie event. Featuring the final hour long episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Season 3 and the first hour long premiere for Season 4, tickets for the February 23rd screenings in the United States and Canada are now on sale.

Demon Slayer 2024 Movie Tickets Now on Sale

Releasing across theaters in the United States and Canada (and many other international territories) following a special world tour premiere event, Aniplex and Crunchyroll tease Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- as such, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be premiering in full later this Spring, but has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. This is the final arc before the final battles truly begin, so you can catch up with the first three seasons of Demon Slayer (and Mugen Train Arc movie) streaming with Crunchyroll.

