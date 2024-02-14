Here's Where to Get The Funko Pop Drops For February 14th
Check out the latest weekly Funko Pop drops.
In case you haven't noticed, Funko has been turning each Wednesday into a mini release event in recent months, dropping dozens of random figures mixed in with one or two standout waves, often with little or no fanfare. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks. The good news is that we're keeping track of it all so you don't have to.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop waves complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 12pm ET and wrap up shortly thereafter. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:
- Shop New Funko Pops on Amazon
- Shop New Funko Pops at Entertainment Earth
- Shop New Funko Pops at Hot Topic
- Shop New Funko Pops at Funko.com
- Shop New Funko Pops at GameStop
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 14th:
- Demon Slayer – Details here
- One Piece – Details here
- Succession – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Mechagodzilla – Details here
- Yu-Gi-Oh Harpie Lady 3 – GameStop Exclusive
- Eeeyore With Balloon – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Spider-Punk Comic Cover – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars 332 Company Trooper – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Parks & Rec Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 7th:
- Many of the New Funko Pops have a 30% discount here at Hot Topic today only.
- Invincible – Details here
- One Piece – Details here
- The Wizard of Oz – Details here
- Queen Wembley Stadium Pop Moment – See at Entertainment Earth
- New MLB – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Funko Pop Pins – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 31st:
- The Penguin with Umbrella – Funko Exclusive
- Invincible Omni-Man vs Invincible Funko Pop Moment – Previews Exclusive (Free Comic Book Day)
- Dolly Parton (Diamond Glitter) – Amazon Exclusive
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Details here
- The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Funko Pop! Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- X-Men: Days of Future Past (1981) Wolverine Funko Pop! Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Harley Quinn Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New My Hero Academia Hero League Baseball Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Football / Soccer Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Encanto Mirabel with Casita Funko Pop Town – See at Entertainment Earth
- Jack in the Box Jack Box Meaty Cheesy Boys Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Queen Freddy Mercury I Was Born to Love You Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Queen I Want to Break Free Funko Pop 4-Pack – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Look for commons to be available to order here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic n the next 24 hours.
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 24th:
- Yu-Gi-Oh Harpie's Pet Dragon (10-inch Super-Sized) – Details here
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Bella Poarch Inferno – See at Entertainment Earth
- Friends Bitty Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Batman Gotham Freakshow Box – GameStop Exclusive
- Cheshire Cat (Diamond) – BAM Exclusive
- The Nun (Moonlit Demonic) – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 17th:
- Galaxy Quest – Details here
- My Hero Academia – Details here
- South Park – Details here
- Bambi – See at Entertainment Earth
- Deadpool – See at Entertainment Earth
- Goodfellas – See at Entertainment Earth / Paulie – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE – See at Entertainment Earth (Commons) / WWE – Wrestlemania 30 Opening Toast (Deluxe) – Amazon Exclusive / Rikishi – Target Exclusive / The Hurricane – Target Exclusive / Sami Zayn – Funko Exclusive
- The Boys Billy Butcher With Laser Baby – Funko Exclusive
- Free Comic Book Day X-Men #1 Gambit Comic Cover – PX Exclusive (Full Reveal Today) – PX Exclusive
- Pokemon Kanto Starter Deluxe Funko Pop Moment – Details here
- The Simpsons Mr. Sparkle Diamond Glitter Funko Pop – Previews Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 10th:
- Pokemon – Details here
- Slipknot – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Muppets Mayhem Baby Animal – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- New Funko Rewind – Coming Soon
- TMNT Funko SODA – See at Funko
- Oreo – It'Sugar Exclusive
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary (Glitter) – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 5th:
- Valentine's Spider-Man – Funko Exclusive
- Valentine's Scarlet Witch – Funko Exclusive
- Star Wars Rebels Sabine Wren – BoxLunch Exclusive
- The Seven Deadly Sins – Details here
- Trigun – Details here
- Black Clover – Details here
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary – Details here
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Details here
- The Godfather Part II – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- If You Have Ghost Pop Album – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 20th:
- The Crow Eric Draven With Crow (Glow) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Trigun Funko Pops – Details here
- Black Clover Funko Pops – Details here
- Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops – Details here
- Dune: Part Two Funko Pops – Details here
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guard Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Anzellan Droidsmith - Amazon Exclusive
- Schitt's Creek Wave 2 Funko Pops – Details here
- Hunter x Hunter – Gon Freecss Fishing – Funko Exclusive
- DC – Two Face Flipping Coin – Funko Exclusive
- Funko Pops Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off (Includes many new releases) – See at Hot Topic
- Blackpink 4-Pack – Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 13th:
- ICYMI: Harley Quinn Animated Series Wave – Details here
- Funko Online Sale – Save $10 to $25 on orders $50 to $100 – See at Funko
- Captain Cold - Funko Exclusive
- Kellogg's Ad Icons Rice Krispies, Coco Pops, and Corn Flakes Funko Pops – Details here
- New Ted Lasso Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Avatar The Way of Water Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Barbie Rewind – See at Entertainment Earth
- Megadeth Peace Sells... but Who's Buying Pop Album – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Valentine's Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Ja Rule Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Flavor Flav Flavor of Love Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic George Uncle Jam Clinton Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Tapatío Man Funko Soda – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 6th:
- Aquaman on Wave – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson 1984 Grammys – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson Superbowl – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney100 Cheshire Cat Pop and Bag Bundle – Funko Exclusive
- Wednesday Nevermore Loungefly Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Disney100 Retro Reimagined Tiana – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Retro Reimagined Captain America – Funko / Target Exclusive
- 8-Bit X-Men Magneto – Funko / Target Exclusive
- 8-Bit X-Men Jubilee – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Batman (One Million) – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Jaba's Skiff Nikto (Skiff Guard) – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Ahsoka Tano with Lightsaber – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Power Rangers T-Rex Dinozord – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Deadpool #1 Comic Cover Funko Pop – Details here
- Fisher Price Retro Toy View-Master – See at Entertainment Earth
- 1883 Funko Pop Wave – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- Easter Carrots / Marvel and TMNT – See at Entertainment Earth
- Danny Trejo – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 29th:
- Spider-Man Blue Marvel Collector Corps Box – See on Amazon
- Up to 70% off Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic
- NBA Slam Covers – Lebron / Trae / Devin – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Funko Avatar: The Last Airbender – Sokka – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Tokyo Ghoul: re – Details here
- Aretha Franklin (Andy Williams Show) – See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars, DC, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Valentine's Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- TMNT, Disney, and Marvel Chocolate Deco Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Willy Wonka Oompa Loompa – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 22nd:
- Trigun – Vash w/ Kuroneko – Crunchyroll exclusive
- Marvel Hulk, Miles, Loki, Matt Holiday Funko Pops – Hot Topic exclusive
- A big wave of new Naruto Funko Pops – Details here
- Friends Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Hulk Hogan Sports Illustrated Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- Ozzy Osbourne Glitter Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Demon Slayer and Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pop Pins – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 15th:
- God Loki – Funko Exclusive
- Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Funko Soda 6-Pack With Cooler – Details here
- Disney Encanto Bruno Madrigal 2023 Holiday Exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark Pop – BoxLunch Exclusive
- House of the Dragon Wave 2 – Details here
- TMNT Dark Leonardo PX Exclusive – Details here
- Cher Living Proof Glitter Funko Pop! – See at Entertainment Earth
- My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Metallic Funko Pop and Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Holiday Stormtrooper Metallic Funko Pop and Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Blackpink Adult Boxed Pop Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- BTS Adult Boxed Pop Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Bitty Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Demon Slayer Glow Mitsuri – Fundom Exclusive
- The Boys Billy Butcher With Laser Baby – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 8th:
- Yellowjackets Funko Pops – Details here
- Disney's Robin Hood Funko Pops – Details here
- Yu-Gi-Oh Jinzo Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure with Time Wizard Pop! Buddy – See at Entertainment Earth (Specialty Series Exclusive)
- Marvel Deadpool Seasons Mystery Box Collectors Kit – GameStop Exclusive
- New NFL Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New NBA Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Sniper King – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Harry Potter Dumbledore Pop and Bag Bundle - Funko Exclusive
- Clerks III Silent Bob With Camera – Funko Exclusive