Pokemon’s Next Anime Drops Brand-New Teaser Trailer

Pokemon is busy wrapping up its final few episodes of the Sun and Moon anime, but fans won’t have to go without the show for long. Despite all the rumors, the series will keep the ball rolling with its anime this fall. This November will mark the premiere of the next season of Pokemon, and a brand-new teaser trailer for the show has gone live.

Recently, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon put out a new episode, and it ended with a tease about what’s to come. The show debuted an overview trailer for Pokemon: The Series, and it revealed a better look at Ash Ketchum and Gou.

As you can see above, the trailer begins with a brief title card showing the poster for Pokemon’s new anime. Ash and Gou show off their character designs before inset images are shown depicting some of the regions the pair will visit. From Unova to Alola, the pair will visit multiple regions in this anime, so fans can look forward to the pair’s traveling adventures.

Of course, Ash will appear as usual with Pikachu, but this new series will also feature a second lead. A young trainer named Gou will follow Ash as he begins his next journey, but this new anime seems to consider Gou a lead with equal footing to Ash. This co-lead production has fans excited for what’s to come. After all, the introduction of the Galar region could mean big changes for Pokemon, so fans will just have to wait and see what comes of it.

If you are wondering when the anime will go live, Pokemon: The Series plans to come out before long. In fact, it appears the show will debut just days after Pokemon Sword and Shield debuts on the Nintendo Switch. The show is slated to premiere in Japan on November 17, but no information has been given on the show’s North American screening options.

Will you be checking out this new Pokemon series next month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!