NFL Team Reveals Anime-Inspired Video

As time marches on, we are seeing more occurrences of the world of professional sports and anime crossing paths. With there being more than a few examples of anime portraying the sporting world, one National Football League team has taken its love of anime to the next level. The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for their next season and have taken the opportunity to show off their players, and their upcoming opponents, in a style that is ripped straight from some of the biggest anime franchises.

This isn't the first time that the Chargers released a "Schedule Video" that is focusing on fusing together sports and anime, as last year saw the Los Angeles team releasing a short that placed its players into franchises such as One Piece and Naruto. This year, the Chargers have stepped up their game by creating a video that pays homage to the likes of Chainsaw Man, One-Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter, and even a lesser-known anime in Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor. In the newly released video, the National Football League Team even created their own anime theme song, sharing a theme that sounds strikingly close to one of the favorite openings from the Naruto series.

National Anime League

In the past, we've seen more than a few players express their love for anime in the National Football League. We've seen tackles wearing anime attire on the field, we've seen players perform touchdown dances ripped straight from the shonen universe, and even seen players create fashion lines honoring the anime world. While there has yet to be a professional football anime as of yet, it might only be a matter of time.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

A major NFL player sharing their love for the anime world is the Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams, who goes so far as to wear the Konoha headband during his intro segments throughout a game. Taking on the title of the "Swagg Kazekage", Williams even recently held a Naruto-themed auction for charity. Hosting the event with the voice of Naruto herself, Maile Flanagan, it's hard not to think that Jamaal might be the biggest fan of anime in the NFL world, even if he isn't a part of this Los Angeles Chargers' video.

Which sports anime reigns supreme in your mind? Do you think we'll one day get an official NFL anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of sports anime.