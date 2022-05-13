Los Angeles Chargers Release New Anime For Next Year's Schedule

✖

The worlds of the National Football League and the medium of anime have collided on more than one occasion, with a number of players showing off their love of some major anime franchises on the field. With players in the NFL sometimes sporting attire from the likes of Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and more, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to take things up a notch and prove their love of anime by releasing a 2022 schedule video that imagines both themselves and their upcoming opponents next season, as popular anime characters that nail the aesthetic of various television series.

The Los Angeles Charges originally hit the scene in 1961, stationed in San Diego before making the jump to the other California locale in 2016. While the medium of anime has had its fair share of sports anime in the past, with the likes of Haikyu, Hajime no Ippo, Slam Dunk, and many others, there has yet to be an anime series that is dedicated specifically to American Football, most likely since North America is one of the only places where the sport has seen such wild popularity. Of course, the Chargers have set to change that with his hilarious new video.

The Official Twitter Account for the Los Angeles Chargers released the new schedule video, which pays homage to a number of different anime franchises such as Naruto, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and more, incorporating plenty of "in-jokes" when it comes to the California team and their many opponents that they'll be facing in the upcoming season:

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

One of the biggest unions between the world of sports and anime was the major reveal of Nike's Air Jordans releasing new sneakers that were modeled from the Shonen franchise of Naruto. It goes to show how far the medium of anime has come in the past few years that such a partnership has become a reality and it will be interesting to see where it continues to go in the future when it comes to North America.

What do you think of this hilarious new anime video from the Los Angeles Chargers? Would you watch an anime series focused on North American football and the Nation Football League? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional football.